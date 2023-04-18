Film festival coming to Lake Country’s Creekside Theatre

The theme of the festival is Cinema for Boomers

Lake Country’s Creekside Theatre is bringing back movie showings at the end of April.

James Robertson is working with the Lake Country Arts Council to relaunch the Lake Country Film Committee and start-up film festivals for the community.

“The previous members indicated that they wanted to move on, so I was happy to step in to take advantage of the opportunity to put on a festival just to see if we can get it going again.”

The Spring Film Festival is themed ‘Cinema for Boomers’, with a selection of movies from the late 1960s and early 1970s.

“It’s eight films from the 10 years before the release of Star Wars in 1977.”

Over the last weekend of April, residents can catch Rosemary’s Baby on April 28, THX 1138 the following day, and Deliverance on the evening of April 30.

The film festival will continue through the month of May with a film being played each Wednesday.

“If this is successful we’ll definitely do another series with a different theme, bringing in a different set of films for people to enjoy. The opportunities are endless.”

Films start at 7 p.m. on the day of the viewing.

“People have gotten used to watching movies on small screens and that’s not how they were intended to be seen. This is a chance for people to break the COVID mindset, get out and see a movie and see what it’s like to experience cinema.”

The three films at the end of April cost $15 for the set if you purchase online, or $10 per film at the door. The films scheduled for May are $20 each.

Learn more about the festival and what movies are in the lineup by visiting Creekside Theatre’s website.

