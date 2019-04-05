A new documentary, Angst: Raising Awareness Around Anxiety will be shown April 10 at the Kal Secondary gym. (Submitted)

Film raises awareness around anxiety in Vernon

Angst shown at Kal Secondary April 10

A conversation around youth anxiety is taking the spotlight in Vernon.

IndieFlix, a leading independent online streaming platform, along with its non-profit arm the IndieFlix Foundation, is sparking a global conversation about anxiety through screenings of its new documentary, Angst: Raising Awareness Around Anxiety.

See: Sold-out film back in Vernon for second screening

The Kal Secondary Parent Advisory Council will hold a special free screening of the documentary Wednesday, April 10 in the high school gym starting at 7 p.m. to open a dialogue between local families, community leaders and experts. The film is appropriate for ages 11 and up.

The event will feature the 56-minute film, followed by a panel of local professionals who will share information about the support, programs and resources available in local schools and in the community.

“Stigma prevents 40 per cent of people with anxiety or depression from seeking medical help. Our hope is that by showing this film, and the bravery of the people featured in it, others in our community will be inspired to speak up,” said Kal PAC president, Kelli Sullivan.

See: Kal puts music and mental health in the spotlight

Producers Scilla Andreen and Karin Gornick have one goal—to start a global conversation and raise awareness around anxiety. Through candid interviews, they use the power of film to tell the stories of many kids and teens who discuss their anxiety and its impacts on their lives and relationships, as well as how they’ve found solutions and hope.

The film includes a special interview with Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps, a mental health advocate. In addition, the documentary provides discussions with mental health experts about the causes of anxiety and their sociological effects, along with the help, resources and tools available to address the condition.

“Everybody needs to know that anxiety disorders are real, common and treatable instead of viewing them as a personal choice or something to be ashamed of,” said Dr. Jerry Bubrick, senior director of the anxiety disorders center at the Child Mind Institute. “Getting help early is crucial in giving people the tools they need to feel better. We just need to start the conversation.”

The parent advisory council said a wonderful aspect of the film is the honesty and openness of the children and youths featured. For some of them, the Angst project marks the first time they have publicly shared their experiences with anxiety. For more information, contact Kal PAC president, Kelli Sullivan, at kellimsullivan@gmail.com.

