Film shot entirely in Vernon breaks through

In Hollywood, it costs millions of dollars and a team consisting of thousands of people to create an action film. But some local talent has challenged that approach by creating an independent action film using only the resources the Okanagan Valley has to offer.

Vernon born and raised director Mitchell Vanlerberg has created the film Young Ronin, alongside David Scarlatescu and Peter Kaz.

The movie, starring a pair of teenage martial artists, had producers team up with Kees Tae Kwon Do to choreograph all of the action pieces in the film. Along with hot spots like Kalamalka Lake, locals will recognize locations and faces as Vernon stars in the movie.

Young Ronin will be screened at the Vernon Towne Theatre Friday, Oct. 14 at 6 and 8 p.m.

“Orphan martial artists, Nate and Tobey, are in a race against time to secure enough funds for their ill friend Maya, who is in desperate need of an operation,” the synopsis reads. “A mysterious stranger offers them a job to go undercover at a local high school to kidnap a teenage celebrity sensation, Lucy Hampton, and hold her for ransom. Desperate and out of options, the boys accept the job. As Nate grows closer to Lucy, he begins to doubt if their reasons can justify their actions.”

This is Mitchell’s second locally-produced film, following Spider-Island, screened in November 2021.

From a young age, Mitchell had a burning passion for storytelling, especially films. He is proud to produce films within the community that he loves.

READ MORE: Spider-Man back at the big screen starring Vernon

READ MORE: Bat exhibit swooping into Vernon nature centre

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

filmMoviesVernon