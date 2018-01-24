Film society screening tells of grassroots activism

The next movie for the Vernon Film Society is The Divine Order on Jan. 29 at the Vernon Towne Cinema

This Swiss movie has been an audience favourite wherever it has been shown. It takes place in the ’70s in Switzerland where women were expected to know their place and not involve themselves in politics.

Nora (Marie Leuenberger) reluctantly becomes the local face of the fight for women’s suffrage in Switzerland. The story charts her journey as she bands together with a rag-tag group of local women and confronts the restrictions placed upon them in public as well as the more complex restrictions she faces at home.

It will remind many in the audience of years gone by when women had the vote, but were were still facing some of the same obstacles these Swiss women were facing.

“The most pleasurable part of watching Nora’s story is seeing how the males in her life have to make room for her and do some learning themselves,” wrote Glenn Kenny with Roger Ebert.

There is a lot of humour in the movie as well as the underlying issues involved with the men and women of this small Swiss community and how the women confront the restrictions such as not being allowed to work outside the home without their husband’s permission.

Winner of the Narrative Audience Award at Tribeca and chosen as Switzerland’s submission for the Best Foreign Language Film for the Oscars, The Divine Order offers an uplifting story of grassroots community activism set on a foundation of family ties and friendship.

Rated PG. Subtitles. Showing at the Towne Cinema Jan. 29 at 5:15 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. All seats $7 (cash) with tickets available one week ahead at the Bean Scene and the Vernon Towne Cinema.

