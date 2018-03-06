Film Society shares classic coming of age piece

Special to The Morning Star

The Vernon film Society presents Lady Bird March 12 at the Vernon Towne Cinema.

This comedy drama telling the story of Christine (Lady Bird) McPherson (Saoirse Ronan, who we last saw in Brooklyn) is a coming of age story that will feel familiar to many viewers.

Growing up in Sacramento, California and attending a Catholic High School as did writer/director Greta Gerwig, she is desperate to leave and go to where she believes culture and action are, namely an East Coast University or College.

Her struggle with her strong-willed mother (Laurie Metcalf), school and friends are typical of many teens who have great expectations of how life should be treating them. She names herself Lady Bird to make herself stand out from the crowd and dreams of success, although really doesn’t have the grades to be accepted at a prestigious school.

Her Father is laid off from his job and her mother has to work double shifts as a nurse to support the family while Lady Bird dreams of the life and homes that some of her richer school friends have.

Romance, the ups and downs of friendship and school situations are in turn funny and sad and will remind viewers of their own time growing up and trying to make sense of what life is all about.

Lady Bird screens at the Vernon Towne Cinema March 12 at 5:15 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. Tickets are $7, cash only, available one week ahead from theatre and the Bean Scene Coffee House. Rated 14A.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.