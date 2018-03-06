The Vernon Film Society screens Lady Bird at the Vernon Towne Cinema March 12. (A24 films photo)

Film Society shares classic coming of age piece

The Vernon Film Society screens Lady Bird at the Vernon Towne Cinema March 12

Special to The Morning Star

The Vernon film Society presents Lady Bird March 12 at the Vernon Towne Cinema.

This comedy drama telling the story of Christine (Lady Bird) McPherson (Saoirse Ronan, who we last saw in Brooklyn) is a coming of age story that will feel familiar to many viewers.

Growing up in Sacramento, California and attending a Catholic High School as did writer/director Greta Gerwig, she is desperate to leave and go to where she believes culture and action are, namely an East Coast University or College.

Her struggle with her strong-willed mother (Laurie Metcalf), school and friends are typical of many teens who have great expectations of how life should be treating them. She names herself Lady Bird to make herself stand out from the crowd and dreams of success, although really doesn’t have the grades to be accepted at a prestigious school.

Her Father is laid off from his job and her mother has to work double shifts as a nurse to support the family while Lady Bird dreams of the life and homes that some of her richer school friends have.

Romance, the ups and downs of friendship and school situations are in turn funny and sad and will remind viewers of their own time growing up and trying to make sense of what life is all about.

Lady Bird screens at the Vernon Towne Cinema March 12 at 5:15 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. Tickets are $7, cash only, available one week ahead from theatre and the Bean Scene Coffee House. Rated 14A.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Sold-out film back in Vernon for second screening

Just Posted

How Okanagan seniors can outsmart scammers

Protecting your personal ID and banking information is critical

US National Guard band highlights Tattoo

Band from Camp Murray, Wash. among many to perform at fifth annual Okanagan Military Tattoo

Safety improvements slated for Westside Road

Construction will soon begin on a narrow section of Westside Road in West Kelowna

Snowmobiler dies near Lumby

Incident in backcountry claims the life of 30-year-old

Dust advisory issued

Course particulates in Vernon prompt air warning

Your March 6 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Café gives Seaton Secondary a taste of France

Café Français, a celebration of French Immersion, raises funds for student to go to Quebec

Film Society shares classic coming of age piece

The Vernon Film Society screens Lady Bird at the Vernon Towne Cinema March 12

Digging up history on Princeton businesses

Do you have pictures, information or memories?

Kamloops man arrested with loaded sawed-off shotgun

Police discovered a loaded sawed off shotgun in the backpack of a Kamloops man

Alberta’s Opposition leader threatens to limit flow of oil to B.C.

United Conservative Party leader Jason Kenney threatens to limit flow of oil to B.C., and put toll on natural gas

Half of B.C. millennial women at risk of investment fraud: survey

Only 13 per cent of seniors are at risk, the securities commission found

Star Gazing: A non-magnetic Earth?

Ken Tapping is an astronomer with the NRC’s Dominion Radio Astrophysical Observatory, Penticton

Most Read