Film tells of dark chapter in Canadian history

The multi-award-winning documentary, That Never Happened: Canada’s First National Internment Operations, will have its Vernon premiere at the Vernon Towne Cinema Feb. 27.

The documentary, produced by Armistice Films Inc., recounts the forced internment of thousands of Ukrainians and other Europeans from 1914-1920. The Vernon internment camp was one of the largest and longest opened, one of only two that held women and children. Local residents are featured in this documentary including, Andrea Malysh, Lawrna Myers, Charolette Hanaghan and Michele Loughery.

“The Vernon premiere, a presentation of the Vernon and District Family History Society, reveals how public records were destroyed in 1954,” said Malysh. “Three decades later, researchers began the task of stitching together the story of this dark chapter in Canadian history.”

That Never Happened has met with critical acclaim at film festivals across North America. It has garnered one nomination and six awards: four awards in the Best Documentary category and the People’s Choice Award at the Bay Street Film Festival.

The Vernon premiere is being presented by the Vernon and District Family History Society. There will be a question and answer opportunity after the film with producer/director Ryan Boyko followed by a VIP wine and cheese reception, all of which is included in the ticket price.

Tickets are available for $25 from the Ticket Seller, 250-549-7469, www.ticketseller.ca. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Screening at 7:15 p.m.

