Film tells of French bourgeoisie

The Okanagan Screen Arts Society presents Happy End at the Vernon Towne Cinema March 5. (Sony Pictures Classics image)

Okanagan Screen Arts is pleased to present Happy End, director Michael Haneke’s drama about a well-heeled French family living in a bourgeois bubble in northern France, oblivious to the human misery unfolding in the migrant camps around them.

A 2017 Cannes Palme D’Or selection, Happy End appeared at numerous film festivals around the world and was the Austrian entry for the Best Foreign language film at the 90th Academy Awards.

Film critic Calvin Wilson says Happy End is an art film in the classic sense — ambitious, provocative and hard to shake off.

The cast is the best French cinema has to offer, with the immutable Isabelle Huppert, Mathieu Kassovitz, a tranquil Jean-Louis Trintignant and young Fantine Harduin, perform with a natural ease.

This pitch-black drama about wealthy and morally bankrupt dysfunctional families is funny and filled with quality performances including a memorable grandfather/granddaughter bonding scene.

We all have families, and this film reminds us how they are all different and impossible to escape.

Happy End screens March 5 at 5:15 and 7:45 p.m. at the Vernon Towne Cinema. Cash only wine bar on site.

Society hosts The Oscars

The Vernon Towne Cinema and Okanagan Screen Arts Society present The Oscars March 4.

Beginning at 3:30 p.m., The Oscars are streamed live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Admission profits will be donated to North Okanagan Hospice Society.

“Dress for the occasion and feel like a star as you walk the Red Carpet,” said Susan Hodgson, with the Society.

Wine and champagne bar on site. Prizes are available. Tickets are $10 on sale at the Vernon Towne Cinema, Bean Scene Coffee House and North Okanagan Hospice Society.

