Film tells of team spirit, perseverance

It’s an inspiring true story that showcases team spirit and resilience.

The Sky Volleyball Club presents The Miracle Season at the Vernon Towne Cinema 7:15 p.m. April 25.

The film follows the true story of West High School’s girl’s volleyball team after the tragic death of their star player. However, they’re able to band together and fight their way through the championship.

As a fundraiser for SKY Volleyball Club, the doors are open to everyone. Sky Volleyball Club has more than 200 athletes and 30 coaches and is one of the largest clubs in B.C. Tryouts are held in December, and the season runs January through May.

Tickets are available at the door for $15.

