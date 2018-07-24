Dennis Letourneau and Susan Schaffer will perform in the Homage to the Genius: All Bach concert at All Saints Anglican Church July 27. (Eric Draht photography)

Final week underway for Vernon Proms

Classical festival wraps up this weekend with free concert in Polson Park

The Vernon Proms Classical Music Festival has entered its final week.

The highlights of the week are All-Bach concert Friday, July 27, 7 p.m. at All Saints Church, and a free concert by Opera Kelowna Summer Intensive Program’s pupils at Polson Park Monday, July 30, at 6 p.m.

“Homage to the Genius: All-Bach concert includes some of the most glorious music by J.S.Bach, though can any of his music be less than glorious?” Natalia Polchenko, festival organizer, said. “The Proms is lucky to have gathered an amazing Baroque chamber ensemble of OSO players — concertmaster and violinist Susan Schaffer, Denis Letourneau on violin, Ashley Kroecher on viola, Olivia Walsh on cello, Akane Setiavan on oboe, Karmen Doucette on bassoon, Cuyler Page on dulcian and Jim Leonard on harpsichord and organ.”

Related: Vernon Proms back for year three

The musicians will play a stunning oboe concerto and several smaller pieces, including an organ solo and a strings’ duet.

“You will hear heartbreakingly beautiful Ich Habe Genug (I am content, BWV 82) – a masterpiece cantata for bass (Alex Wedensky), oboe, two violins, viola and basso continuo,” Polchenko said. “A chamber choir will join the instrumentalists to perform a first known church cantata.”

Written by Bach when he was only 22-years-old, Nach dir, Herr, verlanget mich,(For Thee, O Lord, I long, BWV 150; soloists: Eeva-Maria Kopp as soprano, Alex Wedensky as bass-baritone, Conagher Jones as tenor, Natalia Polchenko as alto).

“This cantata is said to be a cause for Bach to have a fight with his bassoonist, who was not performing a challenging bassoon obbligato up to Bach’s standards. No pressure, bassoonist Karmen Doucette,” Polchenko jested, adding that they will also play this concert Sunday, July 29, at 2 p.m. in Kelowna’s St. Michael’s Cathedral.

Tickets are $30 adult and $25 senior or student at www.ticketseller.ca or at the door.

The final concert of the festival will be a free outdoor concert at Polson Park prepared by Opera Kelowna.

“Hear young and upcoming opera singers performing beloved arias and ensembles from operas by Mozart, Rossini, Handel, Bizet and others,” Polchenko said. “Bring your lawn chairs and picnic basket and get ready to be entertained in style.”

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon Public Art Gallery sees four new exhibitions

Just Posted

Update: Okanagan Wildfires: Tuesday update on wildfires and evacuations

A Monday evening look at the major wildfires impacting the Okanagan, Similkameen and region.

Splatsin man organizes walk against racism after seeing racist sign

Walk set to start July 28, 1 p.m. at Splatsin Community Centre

Vernon RCMP seek missing woman

Ashley Haldorson last seen on June 29; police concerned for her well-being

Eager beavers make walking dangerous along Okanagan Rail Trail

Beavers are knawing on trees around the trail in Lake Country

Alleged impaired driver collides with parked semi-trailer in Vernon

Charges laid against 27-year-old, no major injuries

Toronto’s Greektown community holds vigil for victims of weekend shooting

Two people were killed and 13 were injured

Petronas secures 25% of LNG Canada

The deal will allow Petronas to develop its natural gas resource in northeast B.C.

Operation Little Black Dress reaching new heights for B.C. search and rescue group

Women hope to inspire others to fundraise for their search and rescue volunteers

Final week underway for Vernon Proms

Classical festival wraps up this weekend with free concert in Polson Park

Vest, Chai win on Maple Leaf Tour

Junior Golf tournament at the Okanagan Club

Pee Wee Legend defy major odds

Guest Langley coaches boost North Okanagan team of just 11 runners

Vernon councillor takes IHA to task over needle program

Dalvir Nahal surprised by authority’s lack of enthusiasm to get involved in buyback program

Woman dies after becoming trapped in B.C. clothing donation bin

The woman got stuck in the door of the bin owned by the Developmental Disabilities Association

CP Rail manager guilty after train carrying dangerous goods left unattended

The train was left without hand brakes east of Revelstoke in February 2015

Most Read