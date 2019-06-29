Big Fancy and Mama’s Broke to perform at Caetani House. (Contributed)

Folk country tunes travel to play at Caetani House Studio

Concert to take place 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 4th

From the production crew who bring you Petunia, Blue Moon Marquee and Abigail Lapell, Thursday, July 4th in the Caetani House Studio, comedic and lonesome authentic original country writer Blake Bamford aka Big Fancy rides down from his cabin way up north to bring us cynical songs of drinking and heartbreak, loneliness and the wild unknown.

With a slick backing band, including fiddle and bass, they bring a full country outlaw sound with memorable, thoughtful and hilarious lyrics. Bamford is an old time and outlaw country archivist, learning the history of music and many many lost or rare b side songs.

Big Fancy is being joined by long traveled, accomplished and well versed old time string playing harmonizers Mama’s Broke. Prepare for shivers down your spine with authenticity and the weight of their stories translated into beautiful authentic folk pieces. Incredibly well composed originals in the vein of 100-year-old traditional tunes from many styles of folk music across North America/Europe, a set full of dark stories about the countries past and reflections from personal exploration, a truly captivating live performance.

All ages are welcome to attend for $10 donation at the door; kids come free. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., music starts by 7 p.m. Complimentary refreshments will be available on site.

