Folk-roots group bringing sounds from the trenches to Vernon

Just in time for Remembrance Day, a tribute to the lives lost during one of Canada’s most famous battles is coming to the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre (VDPAC).
Brendan McLeod and The Fugitives honour those who fell at the Battle of Vimy Ridge by bringing the words and songs of First World War soldiers back to life in their musical theatre show Ridge.
The Fugitives will play the VDPAC Saturday, Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m.
Ridge delves into difficult but necessary questions about grief.
Long regarded as the battle that made Canada, more than 10,000 Canadian casualties were suffered at the Battle of Vimy Ridge, including the worst single day of Canadian casualties in all of the First World War.
McLeod and The Fugitives examine the battle and the lives of those lost through storytelling, spoken word poetry and a soundtrack of vividly re-imagined First World War trench songs.
Written by frontline soldiers during the First World War, trench songs were essentially protest songs and were often parodies of well known tunes. The Fugitives have rewritten new melodies and music for these words so that they better resonate with a modern audience, continuing folk music’s long tradition of reshaping songs over time.
“The music is what makes this show so powerful. The lyrics are wrenching and emotionally raw, but also funny and heartfelt.” said VDPAC artistic director Erin Kennedy. “Ridge is not a documentary of war facts, it is a deeply moving piece of musical theatre that humanizes the lives of the soldiers, many of whom were children.”
