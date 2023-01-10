Folk-Roots groups in tune for 2023 season in Vernon

Rob Dinwoodie & Friends will perform for the Vernon Folk-Roots first concert of the year Jan. 21. (Contributed) Blu & Kelly Hopkins from Silver Creek open the Vernon Folk-Roots Music Society’s 2023 season Jan. 21. (Contributed)

Vernon Folk-Roots Music Society is doubling down for its first concert of 2023.

Blu & Kelly Hopkins from Silver Creek, and Vernon’s own Rob Dinwoodie and friends open the season Jan. 21 at the Vernon Jazz Club.

“It’s going to be a great show,” said Deb Matheson with the society.

Blu & Kelly Hopkins are an award-winning, songwriting, multi instrumentalist acoustic duo. Focusing on original material, their extensive repertoire lets them blend traditional

and contemporary tunes into their show.

“Kelly’s warm harmonies combine nicely with Blu’s smokey baritone voice for a wonderful relaxed sound,” said Matheson.

The duo have shared the stage with many well known artists including Bill Henderson, Roy Forbes, Kelly Joe Phelps, Ben Mink, Jim Byrnes, Todd Butler and Ken Hamm, and for the past 18 years have toured with Valdy and Gary Fjellgaard on the Contenders Tour of the Okanagan/Interior.

“The five CD’s they’ve issued to date as solos or joint projects are proof that like a fine wine, they just keep getting better with age.”

Dinwoodie is known for his love of the cowboy lifestyle, and that spills over into his songwriting, music and entertaining. His trio, Open Range, includes Dixon Zalit on

guitar and mandolin, and fellow Vernonite Kevin Bader on bass guitar and harmony vocals. All three members certainly know their way around their instruments, and Kevin is

also known for his songwriting. Open Range is hard to nail down in terms of genre, as their songs feature western, country, blues or swing music.

“With a number of recordings and three decades of entertaining, Rob, Dixon and Kevin put on a show you don’t want to miss.”

Doors to the concert open at 6:45, show at 7:30. Tickets are $25 and are available at ticketseller.ca and Expressions of Time.

