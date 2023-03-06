Food Network star to help raise funds for West Kelowna playground

Food and philanthropy, what isn’t there to love?

TV host Bob Blumer is teaming up with a Kelowna philanthropist to raise funds for Julia’s Junction, West Kelowna’s first fully-inclusive playground.

“I heard Blumer was in town and when he was here last, we hosted a fundraiser dinner at Crown & Thieves that sold out two nights in a row,” said Brent Marshall. “It seems like too good an opportunity to pass up to make a difference for kids here.”

Blumer is in the area developing a new TV series with local filmmaker Norm Coyne. He has had a number of roles on different Food Network shows, including as the host of “World’s Weirdest Restaurants”.

Marshall is covering all costs of the dinner, which is a five-course meal curated by Blumer and local chef James Holmes hosted at winery owner Jason Parkes’ home.

The event is the evening of March 6.

People with disabilities represent 5,500 residents in West Kelowna. Fundraising efforts for Julia’s Junction have already reached $692,557 with an overall goal of $800,000.

READ MORE: Kelowna generating funds to help Ukrainian students in dark bomb shelter

READ MORE: Crush the World in Abbotsford, Kelowna with Megadeth

@JakeC_16

Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaCity of West KelownaFood and Drink