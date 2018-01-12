(Contributed)

French art-house crowd-pleaser screens Monday night

Vernon Film Society will be screening its first film of the New Year

When he learns that his father has fallen ill, Jean (Pio Marmaї) leaves behind his wife and child in Australia to return to the family estate in France.

His sister Juliette (Ana Girardot) has unofficially taken over the family business while their father is bedridden, but she struggles to be taken seriously as a winemaker. Their younger brother, Jérémie (Franҫois Civil), is newly married with an overbearing father-in-law and can’t offer much help.

When their father eventually dies and the family business is left to them, the siblings must decide what their family’s legacy will become, and what that means for the rest of their lives. Despite their differences, all three have an undeniable connection to each other, the land, and the wine. The breath-taking countryside, the camaraderie between the brothers and sister, and the easily flowing wine all combine to reflect the original French title for the movie – What Binds Us.

That's the just the beginning of the Vernon Film Society's first film of the New Year, Back to Burgundy.

Back to Burgundy will screen Jan.15 at the Towne Theatre at the regular times of 5:15 and 7:45 pm. Tickets are available one week ahead at the Towne Theatre and the Bean Scene for $7. Cash only. In French, English, Spanish with English subtitles. Rated PG.

