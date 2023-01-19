From Darkness to Light, Vernon choir in tune for show

Vernon’s Counterpoint Choir is presenting an intriguing variety of musical genres in their upcoming winter concert, Darkness to Light.

There are two chances to take in the show: Friday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m., and Saturday, Jan. 28 at 2 p.m., at Knox Presbyterian Church.

Directed by Terry Pitt-Brooke and accompanied by Mabel Thibault, the show features a fascinating program of paired contrasts.

“Consider the famous Chorus of the Hebrew Slaves from Verdi’s opera Nabucco, where the dispossessed lament their lost homeland. Paired with this is Home, from the Broadway play The Wiz, expressing a similar longing for home and the feelings that this evokes,” said choir member Toni Rose. “The themes are the same; the style of music delivering the message is a stark contrast. Therein lies the fascination – from dark to light.”

The concert will be sung in five languages and a wide variety of music styles. Music of Schubert, Mendelssohn, and Mozart, are in German; the Verdi chorus, in Italian; two requiems and a motet are in Latin; and, presented in French, is Soir D’Hiver, a lament entwined in a lullaby. Many well-known songs are sung in English, ranging from pop to gospel to show tunes.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased from members, at Shear Dimensions Hair Design, or at the door. Children and students’ admission is free.

