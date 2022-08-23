From starting in Vernon to starring with greats, Walmsley says you’re never too old

Janet Walmsley has always loved acting.

She started in elementary and middle school, but studied dental hygiene in post secondary leaving the acting world behind.

After working nearing three decades in the dental field, thanks to a little push from her son, Walmsley jumped back into the spotlight at age 41.

From there, Walmsley followed her passion into Vernon’s Powerhouse Theatre, playing the role of Myrtle Mae Simmons in the play ‘Harvey’.

“I did many roles at Powerhouse Theatre and also directed a play there as well, called Graceland. I also got into film as well while in the Okanagan,” said Walmsley, now living in Vancouver. “A fellow from Vancouver, who I was doing a workshop with in Kelowna, said, ‘you have got to come to Vancouver and get into film and TV.’ Which is what I did.”

The recognition received in the Okanagan launched the actress into television and film in Vancouver in her mid-50s.

“No matter where you live, no matter what age you are, you can follow your dreams,” said Walmsley.

Recently, Walmsley has found herself back in the Okanagan.

She starred as Judy in ‘Until Branches Bend’ filmed in Penticton and played the role of Bertha in ‘A Romance Wedding’ which was shot in Kelowna.

One of her latest roles was in Sandra Bullock’s film ‘The Unforgiveable’.

“My road with acting all started in Vernon, which I hold dear and appreciate, so would love to give back and let others know who are passionate about following their dreams, I could be an example of what one can do with their acting.”

Walmsley continues to act while working as a talent scout from MVM Talent Agency.

She is also a published author, penning ‘The Autistic Author and Animator” about her daugther’s journey to success.

