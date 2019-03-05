Frontiers of Creativity exhibit opens in Lumby

The show at the Village Gallery for the month of March celebrates three artists who are “playing on the frontiers”: Larry MacGregor, Gloria Lange and Karin Rosen.

Each of the artists showing their work at the Village Gallery in March has come to the frontier of their medium for a different reason: Larry Macgregor as a potter says he has never “only made pots”. In fact he turned down offers for residency in Banff and New York as a muralist in clay before setting up the Landslide Studio on River Road.

Gloria Lange, professor, tax consultant and business owner said she never considered making art. Recently, firmly believing that we throw away too much, she wondered if something pretty could be made out of her husband’s bright German magazines. She rolled up some pages with her knitting needle and then coiled them. Eventually she decided to glue the coils on a board, creating her first picture. It takes between three to six months for Gloria to make just one picture. She lives and works in Armstrong, where she said she tries “without much success” to get a handle on the unruly pictures currently in the making.

Karin Rosen has been painting all her life, however art was only a hobby till she retired. Having operated a successful gallery in Spain, Karin has experimented with a number of different media including jewelry and acrylics. After arriving in Canada however, she was diagnosed with cancer. Discovering a new form for her work helped her cope with and recover from two rounds of cancer and the necessary treatments. She started with making drawings of pets in ink; it was a sudden success. Not limiting herself to paper, Karin uses the surface of wood and skulls for each unique piece.

Writer Susan Sontag once said “one of the tasks of the artist is to take up positions on the frontiers of consciousness and report back and that artists find themselves on the edge of unexplored territory for a number of different reasons: the challenge, fresh perspective, or perhaps because it is a healing place to be.” This is the purpose of the exhibit.

The show, frontiers of creativity, is only hanging until March 30th. The Village Gallery is open from 10a.m.- 5p.m. Monday through Saturday and is located at 1975 Vernon Street in Lumby, next to Tutor Tech.

