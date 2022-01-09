Bob Saget. (Wikimedia Commons)

Bob Saget. (Wikimedia Commons)

Full House star Bob Saget found dead at 65: Orange Country Sheriff’s Office

Saget was found dead in a hotel room, authorities confirmed

Bob Saget was found dead in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, on Sunday (Jan. 9), according to the the Orange Country Sheriff’s Office.

Saget was 65 when he died and was best known for playing Danny Tanner in Full House.

Police said they were called after reports of an unresponsive man in a hotel room.

“The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene,” the sheriff’s office posted on social media. “Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.”

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Movies & TV

Previous story
Oscar winner and groundbreaking star Sidney Poitier dies
Next story
Happy birthday Loverboy!

Just Posted

Lake Country’s Mary-Anne Arsenault (from left) and Kelowna’s Jeanna Schraeder, Sasha Carter, Renee Simons and fifth player Megan Muise won the B.C. women’s curling championship in Kamloops Sunday. The rink advances to the Scotties Tournament of Hearts Canadian championships Jan. 28 - Feb. 6 in Thunder Bay. (Curl BC photo)
Central Okanagan rink wins B.C. women’s curling title

A multi-vehicle collision involving trucks and cars killed one person and closed the Trans-Canada Highway between Salmon Arm and Sicamous Saturday, Jan. 8. (@desiprotruckerpb09 photo)
UPDATE: One man confirmed dead in Trans-Canada Highway multi-vehicle collision in Shuswap

The visiting Osoyoos Coyotes needed a 71st shot to beat the North Okanagan Knights 4-3 in overtime in KIJHL action Saturday, Jan. 8, in Armstrong. (Jen Jensen Photography)
Butler, Dubinsky lead North Okanagan Knights to three of four points

While flying cars have been depicted in science fiction stories and movies about the future, they are not yet a reality. (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: How much do you know about predictions?