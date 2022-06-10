Fun-filled Lumby Days underway

Three-day event at Oval Park in the village with something for everyone

Del Rango & the D-Railers play for Black Press’s printing operators and staff after their shift. The local band will be featured on the Lumby Days entertainment staf 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 11. Catch more acts, games, rides and more at Lumby Days from Friday, June 10-Sunday, June 11. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

The 65th anniversary of Lumby Days is finally here.

The three-day celebration goes Friday, June 10 through to Sunday, June 12 in Oval Park.

Public Health Orders due to COVID-19 saw the actual 65th anniversary event cancelled in 2020, and again in 2021.

“We’re very, very excited we finally get to celebrate our 65th anniversary,” Lumby Days president Merna Alexander said.

“I think everybody is pretty darn excited. Everybody is ready.”

The Shooting Star Amusement Midway opens at 3 p.m. Friday, along with food row. Live entertainment rocks the stage from 4-10:30 p.m. while the Lions Club beverage garden is open from 4-11:30 p.m. Catch Thrash Wrestling at 7 p.m. and Barefoot Fire Dancing at 8 p.m.

A pancake breakfast starts the day both Saturday and Sunday from 7-1-:30 a.m. at the OAP Hall. The Firearm and Antiques show is on at the Pat Duke Arena from 9-5 Saturday and 9-4 Sunday. The food fair serves up grub 10-10 Saturday and 10-5 Sunday. Live entertainment continues Saturday 12-10 and Sunday 10-5.

The parade will shut down Highway 6 Saturday between Shuswap Avenue and Quesnel Road at 11 a.m. for an hour. The Vernon Flying Club will also fly over the village to kick off the parade.

All you have to do is look up to see hang gliders and paragliders in the skies throughout the weekend.

A trade show, North Okanagan Model Railway display and school silent auction and activities fills the Curling Club Saturday an Sunday.

Over at the Community Hall the Monashee Arts Council has a show on display, as does the Lumby Museum.

The Lumby & District Health Society will be hosting a Duck Race fundraiser, with numbered ducks for sale before they are dumped into the water at 4 p.m. Saturday at the starting line (to be announced) within the creek and whichever duck “floats” across the finish line first, wins its owner $1,000.

Lumby Days wouldn’t be complete without an event that highlights the logging industry. Tyler Welfing from Carvewel Creations will be bringing his talent with the chainsaw to the Oval on Saturday and Sunday. Each hour he will be creating a new piece of art before your eyes.

A blacksmith demonstration, pie and ice cream, petting zoo, mini golf, helicopter rides, and more fun can be found in and around the park.

Cruising the Okanagan Car Show takes place in Oval Park Saturday noon to 5 p.m. with awards at 4 p.m.

The midway opens at noon Saturday.

READ MORE: Vernon pond adds Cool bench feature

READ MORE: Vintage car show drives back to Vernon mall

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

EventsFestivalThings to do