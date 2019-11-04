Roberta Pyx Sutherland presents her mycophilic art during an opening reception Friday, Nov. 8 in the Caetani Cultural Centre Studio Gallery. (Submitted Photo)

Fungi fascination blooms in Vernon

Victoria artist’s mushroom art on display at Caetani Centre

Vernon has sprouted the perfect pickings for a Victoria artist obsessed with mushrooms.

“I contracted a fascination and love of mushrooms in the final days of my first residency in 2017,” confesses Roberta Pyx Sutherland.

From her first solo show at the Victoria Art Gallery in the 1980s, her work has focused on the environment and the interconnectivity of all life forms.

“If you saw any of the work at my exhibition last year at Caetani you realized I had a severe case with fully blown symptoms! I’m inspired by the relationships of cosmic patterning and divine intelligence,” said Sutherland.

READ MORE: Caetani exhibit details Allan Brooks’ legacy

This art show deepens an exploration of mushroom spore printing she started last year, as an artist-in-residence at the Caetani Centre, but the weather in October 2018 was very different than the weather in October 2019.

“Despite the early frost, Caetani House and this beautiful season in Vernon have offered the opportunity to further research the hidden possibilities of inter-species collaborations.”

The mushrooms were harder to find, yet she pulled it off.

Sutherland is a contemporary Canadian artist who works from Victoria and Hornby Island.

Her work is represented in a number of public collections including the Canada Council for the Arts, Burnaby Art Gallery, Art Gallery of Greater Victoria, Toronto Public Library, University of British Columbia, Concordia University Library, and the Bibliothèque de Genève

Come meet Sutherland and experience her mycophilic art during the opening reception Friday, Nov. 8, 7 – 9 p.m., as well as during gallery hours Nov. 9 and Nov. 10 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. and Nov. 11 from 1-3 p.m. in the Caetani Cultural Centre Studio Gallery.

She’ll be offering a brief exhibition introduction on Friday at 7:30 p.m., and a demonstration of soft-pastel making on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Sutherland is the Caetani Cultural Centre’s self-directed Artist-in-Residence. The Caetani Centre’s Artist-in-Residence programs are available to artists working on creative projects anywhere from two weeks to three months in length.

The artist stays and creates at the Caetani Cultural Centre and is invited to share workshops, readings and exhibitions with the North Okanagan community.

For more information visit https://www.caetani.org or contact the Caetani Centre at 250-275-1525.

READ MORE: Okanagan Science Centre celebrates with free admission

@VernonNews
entertainment@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Jewel dance company steps onto Vernon stage

Just Posted

Fungi fascination blooms in Vernon

Victoria artist’s mushroom art on display at Caetani Centre

Okanagan Science Centre celebrates with free admission

BBQ fundraiser planned for International Science Centre Day

Coldstream man honoured with search and rescue lifetime membership

Pete Wise has devoted more than 55 years volunteering with search and rescue organizations

Holt the hero as Vernon Vipers beat Surrey

Vipers forward the only player to score in shootout; Vernon takes five of six weekend points

Vernon Pee Wee Vipers win gold at home

Nixon Wenger Pee Wees win own eight-team invitational, beating Arbutus Club of Vancouver in final

Happy 50th: ‘Sesame Street’ characters talk favourite celebrity guests

It includes everyone from Whoopi to Janelle

Stolen vehicle crashes into Kamloops home

The incident happened early Monday morning

PET OF THE WEEK: Bannock and Poutine are large dogs in search of homes

Well-mannered dogs at Critteraid in Summerland will need large yards

Mexican citizen pleads guilty to smuggling meth into Canada

Armando Esparza-Ochoa was caught trying to smuggle meth into Canada near Osoyoos in September 2018

Summerland’s Sharing Stand takes in more than 2,700 kilograms of produce

Activity at weekly stand shows 49 per cent increase from 2018 figures

Elizabeth May resigns as Green party leader

Deputy Jo-Ann Roberts steps in as interim leader

With carbon monoxide, it doesn’t take a lot to be deadly

Nov. 1-7 is Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week in B.C.

The Black Antler chef takes home Penticton Souperbowl trophy

Annual event aims to raise profile of Penticton’s Soupateria

Junior hockey game in Nelson ends with accusation of racist taunts

Nelson’s coach said a Kamloops Storm player used insensitive language

Most Read