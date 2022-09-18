Vernon Jazz Club kicked off the fall 2022 season on Sept. 10, with its next show slated for Sept. 24. (contributed)

Funky fall season underway at Vernon Jazz Club

Nine shows are on tap at the local venue

The Vernon Jazz Club is getting its groove on.

The Vernon Jazz Society is presenting its 23rd season of live music by renowned local, national and international artists.

The society’s fall season kicked off Sept. 10 with the Dan Brubeck Trio — the first of nine performances this season.

Upcoming shows include David Buchbinder’s genre-bending jazz, James Brown’s sublime guitar and KINGA’s jazz/pop vocals. In December, bringing in the new year is a fan-favourite, Sherman ‘TANK’ Doucette, with his instantly recognizable blues harp style and dance party music.

On Sept. 24, patrons at the club can catch Toronto-based group Los Variants, with their rule-bending music, Juno nominated/winning musicians and spectacular performances which explore the connections between musical and cultural backgrounds from around the world. The five-piece band has a repertoire that includes global, Latin, funk, afro, blues and reggae jazz, and boasts some of Canada’s top musicians with Andrew McCansh on trumpet, Michael Occhipinti on guitar, Luis Orbegoso on percussion, Jonathon Amador on bass and Vince Maccarone on drums.

Tickets and more information are available at vernonjazz.com. The show begins at 8 p.m. with doors opening at 7:15 p.m.

The volunteer-run Vernon Jazz Society has been bringing all forms of jazz to the city since 1999.

The Jazz Club is located above Nolan’s Pharmasave at 3,000 31st Street in Vernon.

The schedule for the Vernon Jazz Club’s current season is as follows:

• Sept. 24: Los Variants

• Oct. 8: Burrows Morena Quartet

• Oct. 22: James Brown Trio

• Nov. 5: David Buchbinder Quartet

• Nov. 19: Wild Blue Herons

• Dec. 3: KINGA Quintet

• Dec. 17: Sean Bray’s Peach Band

• Dec. 31: Sherman ‘TANK’ Doucette

