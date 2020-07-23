Cyanotypes create Swan Lake View by Christine Kashuba, which is on display at the Vernon Public Art Gallery. (Submitted Photo)

Gallery gets creative with Vernon families amid COVID-19

Family Saturday online event mimics artist Christine Kashuba’s cyanotype process

The Vernon Public Art Gallery is reopening to the public with two new exhibitions that reflect landscape, memory, and nature.

Opening in the main gallery, Kelsey Stephenson’s flux consists of printed silk veils suspended from the ceiling. Visitors will be able to navigate this unique environment while listening to a soundtrack recorded at the different locations where Stephenson collected her source imagery, says VPAG curator Lubos Culen.

“Kelsey’s installation deals with landscape and memory, examining the impact that location has on humans, while also looking at the impressions that people create on the landscape around them,” said Culen.

Stephenson is an Edmonton-based print artist with an extensive exhibition record in Canada and internationally.

Opening in the VPAG’s Caroline Galbraith Gallery is the exhibition, Full Spectrum, by Vernon-based artist Christine Kashuba.

Full Spectrum consists of cyanotype prints, a photographic printing process that results in a cyan blue and white print, and shows mainly landscape forms complemented by the samples of Okanagan flora.

“With her prolific studio practice, Kashuba moves between landscape, figurative, and still life genres, and often includes botanical subject matter in her work,” Culen said.

Visitors can also join the gallery’s Learning and Community Engagement Curator Kelsie Balehowsky for a special virtual tour and workshop of Kashuba’s current exhibition, Full Spectrum, on Saturday, July 25 from 1 to 3:30 p.m.

This Family Saturday online event will feature information and instructions on the cyanotype process.

Participants are asked to preregister by Friday, July 24 for the workshop at: https://app.etapestry.com/onlineforms/VernonPublicArtGallerySoci/familysaturday.html

Participants can then pick up a kit in advance at the VPAG. Materials include two pieces of cyanotype paper (5×7”). Participants will also need a bin or tub of water as well as collected leaves, flower, grass, or anything they would like to make a cyanotype with.

Learn more at https://www.vernonpublicartgallery.com/family-saturday.

Both Stephenson’s and Kashuba’s exhibitions will be on display at the VPAG from July 23 to Sept. 30.

The VPAG recently reopened to the public, with safety guidelines in place to protect the health of staff and visitors. Visiting hours are now set from Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Please note that 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. has been designated for seniors and those at risk. Please use all safety precautions when visiting the gallery and postpone your visit if you are feeling any symptoms or if you have travelled internationally or have been in contact with anyone who has been diagnosed or suspected of having COVID-19 in the last 14 days.

READ MORE: Support shown from home at Vernon’s virtual Midsummer’s Eve

READ MORE: Lumby art shows heart beyond the mask

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

art exhibitFamily activities

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Kelsey Stephenson’s flux is on display at the Vernon Public Art Gallery until Sept. 30. (Submitted Photo)

Previous story
Caravan postpones summer show as Spallumcheen theatre takes a loss

Just Posted

Gallery gets creative with Vernon families amid COVID-19

Family Saturday online event mimics artist Christine Kashuba’s cyanotype process

Caravan postpones summer show as Spallumcheen theatre takes a loss

Curtain remains closed and fundraiser campaign started to help local farm theatre

Snapshot: Seven-year-old boy recognized for rescue on Shuswap Lake

Sicamous RCMP present Cody Krabbendam with certificate for bravery

‘Give turtles a brake’: Conservation group asking motorists to slow down

Nature Conservancy of Canada is asking people to slow down and help turtles cross the road

UPDATE: Noisy nightwork wraps up early in Vernon

Sewer flushing taking place this week finished ahead of schedule

Another $1 billion borrowed for B.C. municipalities, transit

Province wants to match latest federal COVID-19 aid

COVID-19 lockdowns reduced the earth’s seismic noise by up to 50%

New study looked at seismic stations from 117 countries during the pandemic

COVID-19: Rental guests to be limited, B.C.’s Dr. Bonnie Henry says

B.C. reports another 30 more cases, one more death

‘We failed him:’ Saskatchewan health officials sorry over B.C. man’s drowning death

The final moments of Samwel Uko’s life have been detailed in documents provided to his family

Struggling South Okanagan real estate market rebounds in June

New report by real estate board shows rebound of local housing market in June 2020

Princeton man who stole money from firefighters now accused of not paying it back

A man who was sentenced to community service, in 2019, after robbing… Continue reading

Rally held outside Victoria hospital for Indigenous man allegedly denied medical care

A First Nations member of the Canadian Armed forces was denied respectful care says family

Highway of Tears memorial totem pole to be raised in northern B.C.

Totem pole will stand overlooking the Skeena river, providing place for families to visit, remember

Well-known Shuswap loon found dead from lead poison

Toxicology test shows fishing tackle responsible for death

Most Read