Gallery Odin sees a change of season as snow melts

More than 105 pieces from 22 artists on display for Gallery Odin’s 2018 Summer Exhibition and Sale

An opening reception for Gallery Odin’s 16th annual summer show is June 21 and June 23. (Photo submitted)

As the snow falls on the mountaintop, Maria and Kalman Molnar are in high gear preparing for the Summer Exhibition and Sale.

Despite the snow that dots SilverStar Mountain Resort, Gallery Odin’s 16th annual summer show is slated to open on the summer solstice June 21 and again on June 23.

“We never had any problems because it’s not a deterrent here whether it rains or snows,” Kalman says, adding that inclement weather simply makes people seek shelter indoors.

And, more importantly, Kalman and Maria are certain that the warm weather prior to the opening will ensure summer is present on the solstice.

Gallery Odin sits in the Hungarian couple’s home in the SilverStar Mountain Resort knoll. Open only two days a week during each of their two seasons, the Molnars display the work because they love it.

The tall stairway that leads into the main living area of the home is full of paintings that depict a multitude of inspirations, including Destanne Norris’ interpretation of Jasper and Lake Louise. In the living room, a powerful rose painting by Pascale Ouellet catches the eye. It is one of three Ouellet roses in the room and one of four on the floor.

“She can just do anything,” Maria says of Ouellet as she toys with a white rose that sits on the kitchen island.

In the kitchen, sitting space hang two Ouellet paintings of a woman: one with a rose and one without. Kalman is convinced that the paintings depict the same woman, but Maria isn’t as certain.

“I think it works very well in this environment,” Kalman says of the girl with the rose. “Whether it’s lit or not, it’s very alive.”

Across from Ouellet’s work in the kitchen is the work of Dawn Piche, whose fibre artwork brings people through the hallway into the first of three main gallery rooms.

Bright and colourful abstract depictions alongside beautiful dot-work landscapes by Peter Stuhlman fill the walls of the cozy room.

“We tried to have it so artist’s paintings are all together,” Kalman says as he takes a sip of coffee with frothed milk.

Behind Kalman are Barry Rafuse’s iconic abstract paintings that gel with Dana Roman’s acrylic and silk offerings. Below Rafuse’s work is a vase that draws inspiration from renowned Yukon artist Ted Harrison.

“Lumel Studios was given permission to use Ted Harrison’s colours in the blown glass,” Kalman says, noting the definite separation of colours between bright lines.

In Gallery Odin’s 16th Summer Exhibition are about 105 pieces in a vast array of mediums from 22 artists, including Doug Alcock, Rod Charlesworth, Glenn Clark, Karel Doruyter, Edward Epp, Lynne Grillmair, Ginny Hall, Wendy Hart Penner, Peter Lawson, Lumel Studios, Jerry R. Markham, Elizabeth Moore, Sharda Murray-Kieken, Norris, Ouellet, Teri Paul, Piche, Rafuse, Roman, Al Scott, Stuhlman and Deborah Wilson.

Maria and Kalman know the story of nearly every piece, and certainly that of every artist.

Through the door adjacent the blown glass vase is the main hall where abstract seamlessly blends into the acrylic buildup work of Doruyter and into Charlesworth’s oils that represent the changing of seasons through colour and back into abstract work of Paul.

Charlesworth is one of Gallery Odin’s featured artists — one who has been with the gallery for some time.

“He is one of our featured artists,” Kalman says. “It’s sort of like you walk into the large gallery and it’s right in your face.”

“We don’t have anybody new this time, which is fine,” Maria says. “The ones who were new last year, we have new pieces from them.”

From Charlesworth’s scene setters to Doruyter’s unique perspective, Maria and Kalman agree that the main room is cohesive.

“To us, it’s very visually summery and warm, engaging,” Kalman says of the exhibition.

“With all this colour and all that green, it just works,” Maria adds.

Opposite the landscapes are animal paintings by Jerry R. Markham.

“He did it for the colour, not for the veterinary students,” Kalman jests of Markham’s painting of a cow and calf.

“I know we probably don’t want to see snow anymore, but it’s beautiful,” Maria says of Markham’s classic oil painting of a wintry scene adjacent the cow.

On the tables that line the walls of the main hall are Wilson’s jade and soapstone carvings, Alcock’s forged steelworks and Hall’s scrimshaw work.

A small bright room lit primarily through natural light rests behind the wall with Paul’s abstract work. In the room is more of Paul’s paintings alongside a large Alcock three-dimensional piece.

“We had to challenge ourselves to display the work in the best possible way,” Kalman says as he showcases Alcock’s magnificent glass that pulls Kalamalka Lake-inspired blues and metal fusion sitting atop a mirrored table.

Because for the Molnars, the display is a key component of what Gallery Odin offers.

“Whether it was a landscape or abstract, it connects,” Kalman says. “It starts with a beginning and goes almost into a non-completed end. You can turn around and start over.

Opening receptions for Gallery Odin’s 2018 Summer Exhibition and Sale are June 21 from 6 to 8 p.m. and June 23 from 2 to 6 p.m. Regular summer hours are Thursdays and Saturdays from 2 to 6 p.m. or by appointment at 250-503-0822.

