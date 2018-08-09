Derek M Lynch’s Silver Star Cinnamon Bear, made from Canadian soapstone, is on display at Gallery Odin’s exhibition in tandem with the annual Mile High Wine and Music Festival Aug. 11. (Silver Star Cinnamon Bear/15x8.5x7)

Gallery Odin’s exhibition runs at SilverStar Wine Fest

The Mile High Wine and Music Festival is Aug. 10-11, with the art exhibition planned on Aug. 11

SilverStar Mountain Resort’s annual Mile High Wine and Music Festival is about to get a little bit more colourful.

Gallery Odin’s pop up exhibition, which has run in tandem with the festival since its inception, will see renowned artists and Gallery Odin favourites Doug Alcock, Peter Lawson, Peter Stuhlmann, Teri Paul, Barry Rafuse, Rod Charlesworth, Karel Doruyter, Wendy Hart Penner, Glenn Clark, Jerry Markham, Destanne Norris, Carmen Thompson and Derek Lynch.

“(This is) the first time in our Wine Festival history we are holding the Art Exhibition in Isidore’s Swiss Restaurant on the north side of the village boardwalk,” said Maria Molnar, gallery owner. “It is spacious and (has) lots of wall-space.”

Gallery Odin’s exhibition will be set up Saturday, Aug. 11 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. During the exhibition, the Gallery on Odin road will also welcome visitors.

“We are organizing a completely new show by our gallery artists,” Molnar said. “Last year, the Big Black Bear was very popular. For this show, Derek Lynch, our renowned sculptor, did another beauty — a very handsome Silver Star Cinnamon Bear. (I’m) sure it will be also very popular.”

Molnar said it’s a lot of work to put on the exhibition, but, in the end, it is all worthwhile.

“We are looking forward to holding the show in the new location and looking forward to welcoming all visitors and Wine Festival participants,” she said.

The annual Mile High Wine and Music Festival runs Aug. 10-11 at SilverStar Mountain Resort and features 30 different British Columbia wineries, wine pairings, live music and the Gallery Odin exhibition Saturday.

