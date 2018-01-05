Melany Nugent-Noble and Trent Noble’s third beach will run at the Lake Country Art Gallery Jan. 13 to Feb. 25. (Photo submitted)

Gallery rings in the new year with exhibition

Melany Nugent and Trent Noble’s exhibition runs at the Lake Country Art Gallery Jan. 13 to Feb. 25

Galleries, just like other businesses and non-profit groups, have their own way of ringing in the new year.

The Lake Country is starts off 2018 with an installation, entitled third beach, by artists Melany Nugent-Noble and Trent Noble.

“This installation will ponder the idea of community and activate the gallery as a gathering space by enhancing a sense of warmth, comfort and home with a virtual campfire,” said Wanda Lock, curator.

Noble and Nugent-Noble are Kelowna-based artists that work across an array of mediums, including animation, text, and public space.

“As a classically and 3D trained animator, Trent has worked on a diverse range of installations, video and interactive projects across Canada and internationally, including Stan Douglas’ Circa 1948 interactive app for iOS, and the play Helen Lawrence with the National Film Board of Canada, also the Rockheim Museum in Trondheim, Norway,” Lock said.

“In her artistic practice, Melany makes use of tactics of play that are negotiated through text and public space that aim to collate, destabilize and amplify repetition and patterns in order to create slippage and displacement of rhetoric, language and everyday routine.”

She has a Masters of Applied Arts from Emily Carr University of Art and Design, and in 2016, was the recipient of an Emerging Artist Grant from the BC Arts Council.

Third beach will run at the Lake Country Art Gallery Jan. 13 to Feb. 25, wth an opening reception Jan. 13 from 2 to 4 p.m. and an existential cafe and artist talk Jan. 28 from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

