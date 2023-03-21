Hot Sax, an Okanagan band, will play at the Vernon Public Art Gallery’s Art After Dark event this Friday, March 24. (Image/ VPAG)

Get interactive after dark with music and drinks at Vernon Public Art Gallery

Art After Dark will take place March 24

Get ready for some after-hours fun involving art, appetizers and drinks this Friday, March 24.

The Vernon Public Art Gallery (VPAG) is hosting Art After Dark, a soiree-style event designed to cultivate those looking for a unique night out.

Take in the interactive and collaborative art activities inspired by the current exhibition: Step, Slither and Scroll by Sage Sidley.

Martens Brew Pub will be serving beer tasters, along with a colour-changing feature cocktail sponsored by Okanagan Spirits, and Hot Sax will bring music to your ears.

Dauna Kennedy, VPAG executive director, said the VPAG looks to provide fun and unique events for those looking to enjoy arts and culture.

Tickets are available online at www.vernonpublicartgallery.com/art-after-dark or at the door. Admission is $25 per person.

READ MORE: Christmas in July: Hallmark movie begins filming in Vernon

Art

