Ghost tour scares up 20 years of Vernon frights

Mr. Harrison Robert Coe the 1st and Mr. Gabriel David Sumegi Newman the 2nd are dying to lead you around the dark streets of Vernon. (Contributed)

Spooky stories of Vernon’s past have been hitting the streets for two decades now.

The Ghost Tours of Vernon return to lower East Hill to entertain locals and tourists alike for its 20th anniversary. The tours leave the Vernon Museum and Archives for seven nights only July 23-29 at 9 p.m., rain or shine. Tours take approximately one hour and 30 minutes, cost $10 cash and no reservations are necessary.

This year, the creator of the tour, Mr. Gabriel David Sumegi Newman the 2nd, is excited to be joined by the talented Mr. Harrison Robert Coe the 1st who will be hosting alternating evenings. Both hosts have a long background in theatre which will be obvious to attendees.

“Mr. Coe’s dramatic abilities, and Hallmark leading-man good looks, brings a new energy to the tour. Anyone who saw him in Macbeth at the Powerhouse Theatre a few years ago knows that this is a man who enjoys the dark and macabre,” said Newman.

Back in 2004, host Newman, offered his storytelling walking tour to the public not knowing how it would be received. The tour was made up of true local stories of ghostly encounters, the history behind the homes they inhabit, and some macabre historical facts.

The response was astounding, with over 400 people attending his first three tours.

The rest they say, is history.

Since then, the crowds have become more manageable and any night there can be between 10 to 80 people soaking up the stories and history.

Some of the stories have changed over years while other have stayed since the beginning.

“It is a bit of a ‘greatest hits’ tour,” said Newman, paranormal expert, entrepreneur and purveyor of medicinal remedies.

Tours also take place at O’Keefe Ranch at 8 p.m. July 19 and 26.

For more information visit ghosttoursofvernon.com or contact ghosttours@shaw.ca or call 250-260-8757.

