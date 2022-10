Devon Spittle brining the fear factor for another Halloween

A screenshot from ‘My Neighborhood is Haunted’ by Devon Spittle on YouTube. Using a drone, Spittle is haunting the Kelowna community of Wilden on Halloween 2022. (screenshot)

Kelowna’s Wilden community is seeing some spooky activity this Halloween.

Devon Spittle has brought out his drone ghosts, witches, and goblins to add to the holiday’s fear factor.

Spittle has taken Halloween to the next level a few times before, using a hologram projected onto a garage door in years past.

