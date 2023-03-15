Chuck St. John, seen in his Lee Creek studio, is just one of the artists that will be featured at Headbones Gallery’s newest exhibition entitled: Gizmos. (Contributed)

Gizmos: Vernon’s Headbones art gallery’s newest exhibition

Sculptures and paintings will be on display, March 25 between 2-5 p.m.

Flotsam of the mind and jetsam of complicated lives have worked their way into the lastest Headbones Gallery exhibition, Gizmos.

“Gizmos is a good title for these works by Steve Mennie whose studio is in Salmon Arm and Chuck St. Jean, who lives and works in Lee Creek,” said Julie Oakes, Headbones owner. “Each artist gathers material from the jetsam of their complicated lives and makes it into art. And Ditto for Ortansa Moraru, drawing ‘things’ in her Toronto studio; hers is flotsam of the mind and these floating bits of drawn things are currently swishing and swirling from Ortansa’s head onto paper.”

Mennie is a master printmaker (silk screen) and videographer, as his latest work also uses collage.

St. John utilizes sculpture and stained glass work while Moraru is a master printmaker, working with etchings and lithography.

The opening exhibition will take place on March 25, from 2-5 p.m at the Headbones Gallery.

Gizmos and Ditto remain on display at the Old Kamloops Road gallery until April 30.

For more information, visit headbonesgallery.com

Pop-up banner image