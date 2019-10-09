The Harlem Globetrotters will be bringing their athletic hijinks to Penticton for an all-new show Jan. 30. (File photo)

Globetrotters returning to South Okanagan

The Harlem Globetrotters are bringing their all-new show to Penticton

Pushing the Limits, the world famous Harlem Globetrotters all new show, is coming to Penticton’s South Okanagan Events Centre Jan. 30 at 7 p.m.

Featuring their “larger than life” entertainers,” the likes of Big Easy Lofton, Hi-Lite Bruton, and women stars TNT Lister, Swish Sutton, and Torch George, every show features a blend of hilarious hijinks and incredible basketball skills including ball handling, high-flying dunks and a new record-breaking attempt.

READ MORE: Globetrotters slam dunk Penticton

Organizers describe the Globetrotters as a “one-of-a-kind experience putting a new spin on family time.

Rosters will vary in each city and are subject to change.

Tickets start at $18 plus applicable fees and go on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 16 and can be purchased at the Valley First box office at the SOEC, charge by phone at 877-763-2849 or online www.valleyfirsttix.com

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Rap video features Vernon’s underbelly
Next story
Okanagan Symphony Orchestra celebrates 60 years with three local shows

Just Posted

Vernon Vipers blueliner player to watch

Trey Taylor makes initial list of NHL Central Scouting’s lookahead prospects for 2020 NHL draft

Vernon CMHA needs more support for men

Vernon and District branch of Canadian Mental Health Association to offer peer-support training

Vernon author distills history’s oldest story into lessons for today

Murray Shaw’s poetic rendering of the Epic of Gilgamesh launches at the Vernon library on Oct. 23

City of Vernon seeks people for committees

21 spots to be filled for 2020

Swap gets Vernon skiers and boarders in gear

Vernon Ski Club fundraiser goes Oct. 19

Rap video features Vernon’s underbelly

“Even in some of the harder areas in Vernon it is still beautiful here,” Alfy’O

Spark Joy: You don’t have to get rid of all your books

Barb and Wendy at Simply Spark Joy help you to create a clutter free home on the Black Press Media

TransUnion Canada says data on 37,000 Canadians may have been compromised

Both of Canada’s credit monitoring agencies have seen customer data compromised

Qigong and tai chi session scheduled in Summerland

Exercises will be taught at Summerland Drop In on Oct. 17

PET OF THE WEEK: Tweety wants to grow up in a loving home

Six-month-old cat lives at Critteraid in Summerland

Okanagan Symphony Orchestra celebrates 60 years with three local shows

The OCO will perform in Kelowna, Penticton and Vernon this October

Globetrotters returning to South Okanagan

The Harlem Globetrotters are bringing their all-new show to Penticton

Wolf kill working in B.C. caribou recovery, ministry study shows

South Peace herds coming back five years into aerial program

‘I felt dismissed’: Report finds gender gap within B.C.’s healthcare system

New report sheds dire light on women’s experiences with B.C.’s healthcare system

Most Read