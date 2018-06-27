Helen Kovacs of the Cherryville Artisans Shop gears up for the new location’s grand opening June 30 and July 1. (Photo submitted)

Grand opening for Cherryville shop announced

Cherryville Artisans Shop grand opening June 30 and July 1

Cherryville Artisans Shop recently moved locales, and owner Helen Kovacs is ready to show it off.

A grand opening and 10 per cent off sale are slated for June 30 and July 1 at Cherryville Artisans Shop’s new location, 82 Beaven Road.

“The new gallery is very bright and spacious and my studio will be offering glass workshops for all ages. I have lots of new glass work and handmade glass beads available and I represent other Okanagan artists from pottery to photography. I will be giving hot glass bead making demonstrations and glass fusing demos,” Kovacs said.

“There will be refreshments for you to enjoy, come out and peruse art in Cherryville nestled in the beautiful Monashee mountains.”

