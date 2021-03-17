Great Okanagan Beer Festival to return in September

Festival organizers hope provincial health orders will allow the event to happen

File photo from the 2019 Great Okanagan Beer Festival. (Photo - kimeij.com)

The Great Okanagan Beer Festival is hoping to return this year, after its May 2020 event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, organizers are looking to hold the sixth anniversary of the Great Okanagan Beer Festival this September.

The event will be dependent on provincial health orders and restrictions.

Those who purchased tickets for last year’s event will be valid for September 2021.

In the interim, organizers encourage beer-lovers to visit local breweries, buy their favourite brew and raise a glass using the hashtag #fortheloveofbeer.

