HAIDA ARTIST Terri-Lynn Williams-Davidson will perform with Bill Henderson during the final performance at the George Ryga Festival later this month. (Photo submitted)

Haida artist to perform at George Ryga Festival in Summerland

Interweavings features music from Terri-Lynn Williams-Davidson and Bill Henderson

Interweavings, the final performance at this year’s Ryga Arts Festival will feature music from Terri-Lynn Williams-Davidson and Bill Henderson.

The concert will be held on Saturday, Aug. 31 at Centre Stage Theatre.

Williams-Davidson, a Haida artist, activist, musician and lawyer, has won several Canadian Aboriginal Music Awards, including one in 2008 for being A Keeper of Traditions.

Her latest recording, Grizzly Bear Town, was written and performed in collaboration with Bill Henderson and Claire Lawrence, two original members of The Collectors and Chilliwack.

Williams-Davidson said the album is a return to her ancestral origins.

READ ALSO: Members of Henderson family to perform at Ryga Arts Festival in Summerland

READ ALSO: COLUMN: Reflecting on George Ryga’s legacy

“Grizzly Bear Town is another name for my ancestral village of Skedans, the village of my maternal great-grandmother, Susan Williams,” she said.

The songs illustrate many aspects of Haida culture, including supernatural beings such as Cedar Sister, Landslide Lady, and Canoe Song.

“T’iis Kwaanaaya (Many Ledges) is the supernatural being of the rock cliff behind Skedans,” she said. “It was once a powerful supernatural killer whale before it became the rock cliff. In this song, Many Ledges is a metaphor for the many ascents and falls in our journey towards enlightenment.”

Lawrence, one of Canada’s top jazz producers and versatile musicians, calls Grizzly Bear Town a “mutually creative process.”

Henderson, a singer, songwriter and guitarist said, “Working with Terri-Lynn is an opportunity to do something in the realm of reconciliation. To just start working together creatively is a start.”

For the performance, the trio has doubled in size to include bassist Canadian jazz musician Jody Proznick vocalists Camille and Saffron Henderson, Bill Henderson’s daughters.

Summerland is where Henderson and Lawrence worked with playwright George Ryga on Grass and Wild Strawberries, which became a recording hit for The Collectors and a record-breaking show at the Vancouver Playhouse.

Ryga wrote his 1967 play. The Ecstasy of Rita Joe, in Summerland. The play is about the murder of a young Indigenous woman. It has been called the most influential Canadian play.

Details about the performance can be found on Williams-Davidson’s website at ravencallingproductions.ca.

Tickets are available online at rygafest.ca.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Snedden House welcomes musicians home in Kelowna
Next story
Casey Affleck’s film Light of My Life features Southern Interior of B.C.

Just Posted

Families receive support from ‘Living Flag’ fundraisers

A young man and a boy who both live with limited mobility were supported by the Canada Day events

UPDATE: Machinery malfunctions in Lake Country sending one man to hospital

The accident was reported just before 12:30 p.m. Friday

North Okanagan artist to tackle stereotypes in Vernon workshop

Armstrong-raised artist Romi Kim to host workshop at Caetani Cultural Centre on Thursday

Vernon Queen Silver Star candidates announced

Half-dozen young ladies vying for 60th Vernon royalty crowns

Art auction for Vernon’s Caetani Centre makes a splash

Caetani Centre’s 8th Splash of Red raises funds for cultural hub

Fashion Fridays: How to dress and feel powerful

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Haida artist to perform at George Ryga Festival in Summerland

Interweavings features music from Terri-Lynn Williams-Davidson and Bill Henderson

Princeton hosts Western Canada’s only festival devoted exclusively to traditional music

From a Doukhobor choir to folk singers, singer songwriters, Celtic music and… Continue reading

Bob Lenarduzzi out as Vancouver Whitecaps president

MLS team is at the bottom of the Western Conference standings

Okanagan partners respond to provincial ride-hailing requirements

The Sustainable Transportation Partnership of the Central Okanagan states its position

Bag of white substance found near Summerland water park

Resident concerned crystal meth was left near children’s play area

B.C. daycare operator denies negligence in death of ‘Baby Mac’

Infant died in early 2017 after biting an electrical cord, according to a lawsuit filed by his mom

BC SPCA reopens animal cruelty investigation at Abbotsford pig farm

Additional alleged footage released from Excelsior Hog Farm sparks new investigation

Okanagan political leaders weigh-in on Trudeau’s SNC-Lavalin ethics violation

‘As the prime minister said, the buck stops with him’: MP Stephen Fuhr

Most Read