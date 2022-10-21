Halloween bash to rock Vernon art studio

Live music, party games, circus performers and more coming up at Local Losers on Oct. 28

Halloween is coming a few days early at a Vernon art studio and music venue.

Local Losers, located on 30th Avenue, is presenting the Spooky Bumpkin Pumpkin Bash on Friday, Oct. 28, a night filled with live music, a costume contest, party games, hot food from Samosa Joe’s, special art installations, circus performers, spooky decorations and a photo booth.

Live music will feature the talents of local bands Tidal Baby and The Whelms and Vancouver band Daisy Garland, plus special guests Gunkus and The Worried Chest.

“It’s going to be a tonne of fun,” said Noah MacLeod, owner of Local Losers. “Tidal Baby and The Whelms are two of the best shows we’ve done over the past year and so we’re bringing them back, and then we had a lot of requests to bring in Daisy Garland.”

MacLeod says most Local Losers shows are centred on the live music, and he’s excited to bring something more theatrical to the community, something with entertainment features beyond the musical acts.

“We’ve been hosting some really good shows but they’ve mostly had a focus just on the music, so this is an opportunity for us to really take it to the next level and do a tonne of different things.”

Local Losers opened in June 2021, and now close to a year and a half into the venture, MacLeod says the crew is finding its rhythm and the venue is hitting its stride.

“When we first opened it was kind of a mishmash of a whole bunch of different communities, and as we’ve been open longer it’s seems like we’ve really found our crowd and found our community.”

And the shows have been packed with enthusiastic guests, according to MacLeod.

The event is for all ages and the doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 if purchased in advance at locallosers.ca/underground, or $35 at the door. Those who buy advance tickets will get a free goodie bag with some merch and treats.

Brendan Shykora

HalloweenLive musicVernon