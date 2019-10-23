Halloween hauntings happening in the North Okanagan

From fireworks to fundraisers, events are planned this weekend and Oct. 31

Around 2,400 are expected to traverse through three haunted corn mazes during the 2019 Field of Screams at the Historic O’Keefe Ranch this October. The Once Upon a Nightmare themed event goes Oct. 25, 26, 29 & 30. (Caitlin Clow - Morning Star)

It’s sure to be a spooktacular weekend in the North Okanagan as a full roster of events is carved out.

Discover some haunting history at O’Keefe Ranch Ghost Tours Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m. Tickets $21 at ticketseller.ca.

Unleash your creativity by crafting a mask inspired by mythological archetypes Friday at Goddesses & Monsters at Tidal Elements Healing Arts Studio (3410B 31st Ave.) at 7:30 p.m. The 19-plus event includes all materials, photobooth and group promenade to Marten Brewing. Tickets $35 in advance through eventbrite.ca or $45 drop in.

Caravan Farm Theatre fires up the 16th annual Walk of Terror Friday and Saturday at 6:30 p.m. Saturday features the band Freak Motif plus a costume party with celebrity judges Mandy Penner and Susan Gagnon. Tickets are $21 for adults and $10.50 for youth under 16 on Friday and $29.40 for adults and $15.75 for youth on Saturday. Contact the Caravan box office at 1-866-546-8533 or visit caravanfarmtheatre.com.

Armstrong Curling Club’s annual Halloween Party and Dance goes Friday with music by Sleepless Nights! Happy Hour at 6 p.m., dancing from 7-11 p.m. and appies at 9 p.m. Tickets are $15 each or two for $25.

Family Daze in the Corn Maze goes Saturday and Sunday at O’Keefe Ranch from 11 a.m. -4 p.m. Free for seasons-pass holders or $10/person, $30/family, children under five are free.

Check out some Halloween Hootenanny Saturday at the Allan Brooks Nature Centre from 1-3 p.m. The family event is geared towards kids and costumes are encouraged.

There are weird noises coming from the Armstrong library. Solve the clues Saturday to unlock the case during the Scary Halloween Sherlock Homes Escape Room. Four time slots but registration is required, email cschneider@orl.bc.ca or call 250-546-8311, ext. 1291.

Complete your costume and craft a mask at the Monster Mask Jam Saturday, 1:30-3 p.m. at Tidal Elements Healing Arts Studio. The fun family event is for kids ages six to 12. Drop-in $10 and includes snacks and take-home treats plus craft supplies.

Not a fan of the ghost and goblin costumes? Choose from a selection of props and costumes (or bring your own) Saturday for the Enderby and District Museum Fundraiser – Photobooth Flashback. Bookings for Oct. 26, Nov. 2 and 9 required, email enderbymuseum@shaw.ca or call 250-838-7170.

Scare up support for youth with disabilities at the Independent Living Vernon Halloween Dance. The zombie-themed night gets underway Saturday, Oct. 26, at 7 p.m. at the Fraternal Order of Eagles Hall, 5101 25th Ave. The Noble Crew and the Dragstrip Devils will rock the night away, which includes snacks, 50/50, silent auction, door prizes, cash bar and prize for best costume. Register at eventbrite.com or buy tickets at ILV (#107, 3402 27th Ave.) for only $15.

“Both of them (bands) are amazing,” ILV’s Lisa Briggs said of the entertainment. “I saw (Dragstrip Devils) in the Longhorn one night and they packed the house, they were so awesome. And the Noble Crew always packs the house.”

The Interior British Columbia Association for Injured Motorcyclists is revved for its Halloween Bash Saturday at the Elks Hall with costume prizes, 50/50 and a potluck midnight snack. Doors open at 7 p.m., music at 8 p.m., tickets are $15 each or $25 per couple, email info@IBCA4IM.ca or text 250-263-2544.

Status Nightclub is giving away $300 for the best costume at its Halloween Party Saturday, doors open at 9:30 p.m., tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door.

Lavington is raising the roof with an adults-only Halloween Bash Saturday at 7 p.m. at Lavington Turf Farms, 5770 Petworth Rd. The event is free however a $5 minimum donation is being asked in support of the Lavington Raise the Roof Fund.

Join the Witches Ball Saturday at 8 p.m. at City Dance Studio for a Halloween costume dance party. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Contact tracy@coryholly.com or call 250-260-0931.

Discover some of the spooky stories of Vernon Oct. 27-30 at 3009 32nd Ave. at 7 p.m. during the Ghost Tours of Vernon. Catch host, Gabriel David Sumegi Newman, if you want your season’s fill of local ghost stories and macabre historical oddities.

“The rustle of leaves, the dark shadows, and the smell of fall makes the Halloween tours especially enjoyable,” said Newman, who has been conducting this storytelling walking tour for 16 years.

Listen to some scary sounds (and some talents) during the Longhorn Pub’s annual Halloween Karaoke Costume Party with cash prizes and party favours.

There’s a few options for trick-or-treaters around town.

The Downtown Vernon Association Treat Trail runs from 3-5 p.m. with more than 50 businesses in and around 30th Avenue.

The Village Green Shopping Centre’s Trick or Treat Trail takes place from 3:30-5 p.m.

And then the night ends with a bang with fireworks at various locations around town, at 8 p.m. including:

– Kal Lake Beach, bonfire and free hot cocoa (starting at 7 p.m.) hosted by the Coldstream Fire Department

– BX-Swan Lake Fire Department concession and bonfire

– J.W. Inglis Elementary, hosted by the Lumby Fire Department

– Lavington Fire Department concession (open at 6 p.m.) and bonfire

