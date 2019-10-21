HALLOWEEN MUSICAL A spooky Halloween concert will be held at the Summerland Community Arts Centre on Friday, Oct. 25. (Photo submitted)

Halloween musical creeps onto the Summerland Community Arts Centre stage

Tracy Fehr and the Voice Studio Singers perform on Oct. 25.

The Summerland Community Arts Centre gets spooky with an evening of Halloween songs from Tracy Fehr and the Voice Studio Singers.

The performance begins at 7 p.m. sharp, with doors opening at 6:30 on Oct. 25. Guests are invited to come in costume to the Halloween show, and to fit in with the cemetary and witches’ cavern setting designed by Summerland artist Sophia Zang.

The audience will be treated to a theatrical performance of music and scenes from a range of popular musicals. Some of the shows sampled include Les Misérables, the Phantom of the Opera, Cats, and the Lord of Rings. Maleficent, Ursula, and other dastardly witches and wizards are expected to make Double Trouble with their ancient cauldron.

Refreshments will be available at intermission with $1 for a cookie/juice or coffee combo and wine sold by the glass pre-concert and at intermission. Proceeds from the refreshment sales will be donated to Tracy Fehr’s A Song for Hope project to assist disadvantaged mothers and their children in Tunisia, North Africa.

Tickets for the show must be purchased in advance, and are $15 for adults, $10 for students, and $5 for kids 12 and under. Contact Tracy Fehr at tfehr@tracyfehr.com or by phone at 250-486-5073 to purchase your tickets.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Maleficent: Mistress of Evil’ claims No. 1 over ‘Joker’

Just Posted

Vernon player wins ATP tour event, named to Davis Cup squad

Vasek Pospisil joins Raonic, Shapovalov and Auger-Aliassime in representing Canada

Snow falls at SilverStar Mountain Resort

Ski season just around the corner

Vernon up for advanced gas meters project

FortisBC to host information session for Vernon customers Wednesday

Spallumcheen administrator earns provincial coaching gig

Doug Allin will be head coach for Team BC men’s softball team at 2021 Canada Games in Ontarior

No outdoor rink for old Vernon Civic Arena site

The idea of putting in a temporary outdoor rink on 37th Avenue for 2019-20 is cost prohibitive

VIDEO: Most federal party leaders hit B.C. for last day of divisive campaign

Canadians head to the polls Oct. 21

Halloween musical creeps onto the Summerland Community Arts Centre stage

Tracy Fehr and the Voice Studio Singers perform on Oct. 25.

Climate activist Greta Thunberg’s mural defaced in Edmonton

The eyes on the portrait were blacked out

LETTER: Middle class better off with Trudeau’s child benefit boost

It’s a transfer, not a tax cut, but it helps families get ahead

Report suggests new BC Ferries terminal near YVR

Metro Vancouver currently has two ferry terminals at northern and southern reaches

B.C. scouting group’s tent destroyed by black bear on Thanksgiving

The Richmond-based Sea Dragon Sea Scouts were camping at Mount Seymour Provincial Park

Morning Start: Today is the last day to cast a vote in the federal election

Your morning start for Monday, October 21st, 2019

VIDEO: Scheer won’t say if Conservatives hired consultant to ‘destroy’ People’s party

Conservative leader says it’s policy not to comment

Summerland council agrees to 30-year lease with steam railway

Tourist train has been operating as an attraction in Summerland since 1995

Most Read