Halloween musical creeps onto the Summerland Community Arts Centre stage

HALLOWEEN MUSICAL A spooky Halloween concert will be held at the Summerland Community Arts Centre on Friday, Oct. 25. (Photo submitted)

The Summerland Community Arts Centre gets spooky with an evening of Halloween songs from Tracy Fehr and the Voice Studio Singers.

The performance begins at 7 p.m. sharp, with doors opening at 6:30 on Oct. 25. Guests are invited to come in costume to the Halloween show, and to fit in with the cemetary and witches’ cavern setting designed by Summerland artist Sophia Zang.

The audience will be treated to a theatrical performance of music and scenes from a range of popular musicals. Some of the shows sampled include Les Misérables, the Phantom of the Opera, Cats, and the Lord of Rings. Maleficent, Ursula, and other dastardly witches and wizards are expected to make Double Trouble with their ancient cauldron.

Refreshments will be available at intermission with $1 for a cookie/juice or coffee combo and wine sold by the glass pre-concert and at intermission. Proceeds from the refreshment sales will be donated to Tracy Fehr’s A Song for Hope project to assist disadvantaged mothers and their children in Tunisia, North Africa.

Tickets for the show must be purchased in advance, and are $15 for adults, $10 for students, and $5 for kids 12 and under. Contact Tracy Fehr at tfehr@tracyfehr.com or by phone at 250-486-5073 to purchase your tickets.

