Two-year-old bulldozer Declan Cockburn gets some candy from Carlee Cleaveland of Cottons Chocolates during the Downtown Vernon Treat Trail Tuesday afternoon.

Halloween scares up haunted house, treat trail and more in Vernon

Plenty of tricks and treats to take in tonight

Ghosts and goblins in search of tricks and treats today are in luck.

The Downtown Vernon Treat Trail is back, from 3-5 p.m. along 30th Avenue and surrounding areas. Participating businesses will be handing out goodies to little trick or treaters in costume.

Those wanting to scare up something a little more spooky can visit Vernon’s Haunted House at 2505 39th Ave. Those wanting to check out the haunted house without the frights can visit the home from 4-6 p.m. when there will be no jump scares. But those brave enough to check out the house in the dark will be in for all the tricks fro, 7-9 p.m.

“We are back and supporting our local food bank,” said organizers, who suggest a $5 donation or non-perishable food items.

A number of North Okanagan communities will also be lighting up the night with fireworks.

READ MORE: Here’s where to catch Halloween fireworks in the North Okanagan

READ MORE: Armstrong has Halloween treats up sleeve

HalloweenVernon

Here’s where to catch Halloween fireworks in the North Okanagan

