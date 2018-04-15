Hatch closes off Vernon Performing Arts Centre series

Somebody Loves You Mr Hatch runs at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre May 5

Axis Theatre’s Somebody Loves You Mr Hatch is the final performance in the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society’s 2017/18 series. The performance is slated for May 5. (Photo submitted)

Axis Theatre has worked hard to make theatre accessible to young audiences, and this show is no exception.

The Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society proudly presents Axis Theatre’s production of Somebody Loves You Mr Hatch May 5 at 2 p.m. at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre. Somebody Loves You Mr Hatch is the final show in the Society’s 2017/18 Series.

“This touching story, stylistic puppetry and toe-tapping live music will have the whole family falling in love with Mr. Hatch,” said Keyanna Burgher, Society audience development officer.

Mr. Hatch leads a lonely, ordered life in a friendly 1940s town until one Valentine’s Day, he receives a candy-filled heart with a note that whispers, “Somebody loves you.”

Mr. Hatch’s world is turned upside down with adventure and he begins to make friends and enjoy all the fun parts of life that he once ignored.

“This heartwarming puppet play examines the effect that kindness can have on a dreary existence,” Burgher said. “Join Mr. Hatch as he searches for his secret admirer and enjoys the biggest surprise of his life.”

Based on the children’s novel by Eileen Spinelli, Somebody Loves You Mr Hatch uses beautiful puppetry and costumes to communicate a story that touches audiences of all ages.

Spinelli is a poet, writer, teacher and mother whose work focuses on morals for children growing up. Spinelli’s original book was awarded a Christopher Award, given to books “which affirm the highest value of human spirit.”

Geared to young audiences, Axis Theatre (Robinson Crusoe) has been presenting original works for more than 40 years. Axis Theatre’s dedication to providing fresh and memorable productions to audiences of all ages has won them 17 Jessie Richardson Awards, a Betty Mitchell Award and a Drama Desk Nomination for Unique Theatrical Experience.

Somebody Loves You Mr Hatch is directed by Axis Theatre’s Artistic Director Chris McGregor and features performers Jeny Cassady, Mika Laulainen and Sarah May Redmond.

Tickets for Somebody Loves You Mr Hatch are $12 for all ages. Call the Ticket Seller Box Office at 250-549-7469 or log on to www.ticketseller.ca for tickets and more information.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.