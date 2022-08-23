Help solve a murder mystery at Vernon’s O’Keefe Ranch

The popular event is on at the ranch Sept. 8 and 9

A past Murder Mystery Show at the O’Keefe Ranch. (Submitted photo)

A past Murder Mystery Show at the O’Keefe Ranch. (Submitted photo)

A soul-stirring favourite is returning to O’Keefe Ranch this September.

Guests can help solve the crime during the popular murder mystery event on Sept. 8 and 9 from 7 to 9 p.m.

Take in the sordid and shocking “Vermin in Vernon” tale while wandering through the ranch and try to guess what occurred there.

“The year is 1895 and the soon to be bustling settlement of the Okanagan Valley holds a beautiful life for those who want to work hard and play it straight,” the ranch said in a press release. “With settlers moving in and good ranch land becoming a precious commodity, goodwill can only last so long.”

With the suspicious death of a rancher remaining unresolved, help is needed to uncover the truth in the wake of a second violent murder.

Light dessert and snacks will be served at the event and there will also be a cash bar.

A limited number of $45 tickets can be booked in advance at ticketseller.ca, or call 250-542-7868 or visit in person at 9380 Highway 97N.

READ MORE: Funding plants art installation seeds at Vernon gallery

READ MORE: Walk the red carpet, at North Okanagan farm theatre, starring Penticton film

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

murderVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Jazzing it up in Vernon this fall

Just Posted

A past Murder Mystery Show at the O’Keefe Ranch. (Submitted photo)
Help solve a murder mystery at Vernon’s O’Keefe Ranch

A water quality advisory for customers on the Mabel Lake Water System has been rescinded. (Black Press file photo)
Mabel Lake water once again safe to drink

(Submitted photo)
Former star football player running for Coldstream council

The Okanagan Valley’s Cod Gone Wild, fronted by Vernon’s Andrew Mercer (centre), will help kick off the Kal Tire Kalamalka Bowl festivities in Vernon tonight (Tuesday, Aug. 23) with a free concert during Huddle in the Park at Polson Park from 7 to 8:30 p.m. (Photo submitted)
Huddle in the Park kicks off Kalamalka Bowl festivities in Vernon

Pop-up banner image