Help solve a murder mystery at Vernon’s O’Keefe Ranch

The popular event is on at the ranch Sept. 8 and 9

A soul-stirring favourite is returning to O’Keefe Ranch this September.

Guests can help solve the crime during the popular murder mystery event on Sept. 8 and 9 from 7 to 9 p.m.

Take in the sordid and shocking “Vermin in Vernon” tale while wandering through the ranch and try to guess what occurred there.

“The year is 1895 and the soon to be bustling settlement of the Okanagan Valley holds a beautiful life for those who want to work hard and play it straight,” the ranch said in a press release. “With settlers moving in and good ranch land becoming a precious commodity, goodwill can only last so long.”

With the suspicious death of a rancher remaining unresolved, help is needed to uncover the truth in the wake of a second violent murder.

Light dessert and snacks will be served at the event and there will also be a cash bar.

A limited number of $45 tickets can be booked in advance at ticketseller.ca, or call 250-542-7868 or visit in person at 9380 Highway 97N.

Brendan Shykora

murderVernon