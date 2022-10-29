Most North Okanagan communities are putting on a Halloween fireworks show Monday night, Oct. 31, 2022. (Black Press Media file photo)

Most North Okanagan communities are putting on a Halloween fireworks show Monday night, Oct. 31, 2022. (Black Press Media file photo)

Here’s where to catch Halloween fireworks in the North Okanagan

The skies will be lit up Monday, Oct. 31 across the region

Halloween fireworks may not be happening within the City of Vernon again this year, but the rest of the North Okanagan is ready to put on a show for the spookiest night of the year.

In the BX, a bonfire will start at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, next to the fire hall (5764 Silver Star Rd). There will also be a concession. Fireworks start at 8 p.m.

“We each donate close to $200 a year out of our fire pay and it’s about $9,000 worth,” BX Swan Lake fire chief Bill Wacey said, adding they would love to have sponsors help them out if anyone is interested.

Coldstream’s fireworks will take place on Monday at 8 p.m. on Kal Beach. The fire pit will be lit at 7 p.m., when residents can also get a cup of free hot chocolate.

In Lavington, fireworks will be lit off at Centennial Park at 8 p.m. Fire Chief Marty Wright says the fire department will be shutting down School Road at 7:50 p.m. to make room for the anticipated crowd of people coming to watch the fireworks.

Enderby’s fireworks will take place at Riverside Park at 7:30 p.m.

In Lumby, Fire Chief Tony Clayton says the best place to view the fireworks is in the back yard of the J.W. Inglis Elementary School grounds. The fireworks start at 8 p.m.

Falkland lights up the night from the Stampede Grounds with fireworks at 8 p.m.

Halloween fun in Armstrong includes the Downtown Trick or Treat on Monday from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., plus the Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department’s bonfire event with hot dogs and hot chocolate beginning at 7:15 p.m. followed by fireworks after 7:45 p.m.

The return of the treat trail is also taking place in Vernon, from 3-5 p.m. at participating downtown businesses.

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

FireworksHalloweenNorth Okanagan Regional District

