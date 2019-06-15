Chauntal Rosborough, Karissa Goodrum, Megan Glasser, Dance Instructor Cheryl Rosborough (back) and Rebecca Acob and Clare Radies (front). (Contributed)

Highlander dancer off to Canadians

Vernon dancers Chauntal Rosborough, Karissa Goodrum, Megan Glasser, Claire Radies, and Rebecca Acob of Aviemore School of Highland Dance, have been working towards a goal of making it to Canadians.

These dancers, who all train at the Aviemore School of Highland Dance, spent all year competing in Open Championships leading up to the 2019 BC Provincial Championships, which were held in Coquitlam on Saturday, May 25.

All the dancers went into this provincial competition with different goals, but ultimately wanting to dance their personal bests. Dancers placing top three in their respective age categories qualify to go to Canadians (SDCCS) in Moncton, New Brunswick in July. The dancers have had a strong year with many runner ups in the Open Championships leading up to the event.

Radies won her first overall Championship this year at Western Canada Open. Aviemore said they are proud of Rosborough, Premier 21 and over, who placed 2nd runner up and will represent BC in the Canadian Championships. Goodrum, due to injury could not dance at this final lead up competition.

Glasser, Permier 16 and under 18, danced beautifully and place 4th runner up. Radies in a large category, Premier 10 and under 12, walked away with a 5th place in her Sword Dance. Acob, Premier 7 and under 10, was proud to finish as 4th runner up (5th overall).

Canadians take place July 3-7.

