Hip hop stars Onyx hit Okanagan

Vernon’s Status Nightclub hosts group best known for Slam April 11

American hardcore hip hop group Onyx is about to slam down in Vernon.

The group from South Jamaica, Queens and New York was founded in 1988 by Fredro Starr, Suavé (also known as Sonny Seeza) and the late Big DS. Sticky Fingaz joined the group in 1991.

Onyx takes the Status Nightclub stage Thursday, April 11, doors open at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 advance at Status or The Downtown Internet lounge or online at https://www.showpass.com/onyx/?fbclid=IwAR2Hzc2FHNMNENfEfZkiHlkcQvejHpVt3hanfPQD1vM177bVBj8RWHZ02hQ

See: Straight outta Vernon

The group released seven studio albums in the US, one collaborative album and one EP. Eight singles of the group were in the top ten of the Billboard charts. The group’s debut album, Bacdafucup, is considered the best-selling rap album released in 1993. He has been at the top of the US charts and was certified as platinum due to their smash rowdy hit Slam, which to this day is considered the most commercially successful single in the history of hip-hop.

Onyx is considered one of the most influential and successful groups in the history of hip-hop. In 1994, for the album Bacdafucup, Onyx was nominated for “Favorite New Rap/Hip-Hop Artist” at the American Music Awards and won “Best Rap Album” at the Soul Train Music Awards. Their follow up, All We Got Iz Us, was critically acclaimed, recognized by Vibe as one of 1995’s best-produced hip hop album. In 1998, the group dropped their last Def Jam album, Shut ‘Em Down, with features from Wu-Tang Clan, DMX and 50 Cent.

Onyx is a groundbreaking hip-hop group, who first make a crowd slamdancing, stage diving, set a new trend to throw water at the crowd during a concert, started rapping the grimy voice and started the bald head fashion.

@VernonNews
entertainment@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fans mourn grunge rock icon Kurt Cobain 25 years after death
Next story
Spring blues performer blooms alongside partner for Vernon show

Just Posted

North Okanagan group in need of horse help

Therapeutic Riding Association hosts volunteer orientation Sunday, April 7

Annual Vernon job fair returns

The event will be held from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. this Tuesday, April 9 at the Vernon Lodge

Rural Enderby gains emergency prep funds

Kingfisher and Mabel Lake evacuation route planned

Carp fence shores up at Kalavista Lagoon

Study suggests improvements to Coldstream wildlife habitat

Snake den startles Armstrong woman

“They start denning up in the fall and they habitually go to one den site and they appear again in the spring.”

Hip hop stars Onyx hit Okanagan

Vernon’s Status Nightclub hosts group best known for Slam April 11

Source unknown: B.C. among six provinces seeing enduring salmonella outbreak

63 confirmed cases since November 2018 with two related deaths

Should smoking be banned in condos? This B.C. mom and 17,000 others say yes

Naomi Baker submitted the petition to legislature and met with the B.C.’s Housing Minister Selina Robinson.

Updated: Serious 3-vehicle crash in Kelowna prompts RCMP warning to stay away

The RCMP is asking motorists to stay away from Sexsmith Road and Curtis Road

Summerland budget includes funding to enhance services

Nearly $170,000 allocated to increase levels of municipal service

Museum, hospital expansion to use mass timber, John Horgan says

Premier calls for new strategies for Interior forest companies

‘Free Willy’ bill demands end to whale captivity

MPs vote in favour of Bill S-203

Police seek semi reported to have left collision scene

Salmon Arm RCMP ask for dash cam footage of April 3 collision on Highway 1

Report of erratic driver leads police to upside down sedan

Salmon Arm RCMP investigating April 2 collision on Trans-Canada Highway

Most Read