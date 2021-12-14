Holiday Train to make virtual stop at Salmon Arm’s Salmar Classic theatre

The CP Holiday Train made its last in-person visit to Salmon Arm in 2019. (File photo)

This year, comfortable seats in a heated theatre will be the setting when the CP Holiday Train rolls into Salmon Arm.

Once again the CP Holiday Train At Home concert will be virtual, but in Salmon Arm the community togetherness won’t be lost.

Thanks to an idea suggested by Coun. Kevin Flynn, the concert will be live-streamed at the Salmar Classic. The Rotary Club of Salmon Arm, Downtown Salmon Arm and the City of Salmon Arm have teamed up to hold the fundraiser for Salmon Arm food banks at the theatre.

Canadian Music Hall-of-Famer Steven Page and The Strumbellas will lead an all-star cast of performers.

“With the Holiday Train at Home concert, CP hopes to inspire support for food banks across North America,” said CP president and CEO Keith Creel. “Though we are disappointed we again cannot bring an in-person show to communities along our rail lines, it fills us with joy to bring together such outstanding musicians for a performance that will help feed Canadians in need. The CP family looks forward to bringing the Holiday Train back on tour as soon as it’s safe.”

Live-streaming of the Holiday Train will take place at the Salmar Classic on Saturday, Dec. 18 at 5 p.m. Doors will open at 3:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 and available online at www.salmartheatre.com under ‘Coming Attractions.’

All funds raised will go to the Salvation Army and Second Harvest food banks, and the Salmon Arm Rotary Club has made a generous declaration. It will match donations up to a total of $10,000. To double up your donation, you can go to https://www.salmonarmrotary.org/Stories/double-up-your-donation-2021

People can also bring non-perishable, unexpired food items, and a Salvation Army kettle will be onsite.

Cookies donated by Askew’s Foods and hot chocolate will be available by donation, and with every donation comes a ticket to enter to win a 2022 Roots & Blues Festival pass. There will also be free popcorn.

All those attending will be required to show proof of double vaccination and wear a mask inside the theatre until seated, in accordance with provincial health orders.

At council’s Dec. 13 meeting, Flynn asked for support in the form of $1,000 from the council initiatives fund to help pay for theatre rental and people to oversee the checking of vaccine passports. He said he hopes the event will be allowed full capacity, which would be 270 people.

“It’s not the holiday train, but it’s not just the virtual holiday train. It’s the virtual holiday train inside where it’s warm, in person, and let’s fill that place up. So I ask for your support.”

His motion passed unanimously.

“I totally support this, this is exciting. As usual, our community came together quickly…” remarked Coun. Debbie Cannon.

Mayor Alan Harrison thanked Flynn for his leadership.

