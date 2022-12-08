Hollywood star coming to Penticton for Hawaiian-themed Elvis Festival in 2023

Linda Thompson is coming to Penticton in 2023. (Photo- Courtesy of the Penticton Elvis Festival/Facebook) Sam Thompson sitting behind Elvis Presley. Thompson first served as Presley’s bodyguard in 1976. (Photo- Courtesy of the Penticton Elvis Festival/Facebook) Penticton’s Elvis Tribute Festival at Okanagan Lake Park in 2022. (Logan Lockhart- Western News) The festival’s youngest performer joined by an Elvis Presley fanatic at Okanagan Lake Park in Penticton in June 2022. (Logan Lockhart- Western News)

The stars will be out on Lakeshore Drive next summer when thousands across the world pay tribute to the King of Rock ’n’ Roll at the Penticton Elvis Festival.

That includes former Miss USA Tennessee Linda Thompson, an internationally-recognized songwriter, actress and the longtime girlfriend of Elvis Presley.

She will be joined in Penticton by her brother, Sam Thompson, who became Presley’s bodyguard in 1976. The siblings were announced earlier this week as among those who will appear as special guests at Canada’s largest and longest-running Elvis event next June.

Linda Thompson has written songs for Celine Dion, Whitney Houston and the Backstreet Boys. She was also previously nominated for a Grammy award and starred in the hit 2005 reality TV show ‘The Princess of Malibu’ with her two sons, Brandon and Brody Jenner.

After dating Presley for more than half a decade, she would go on to marry twice — first to now Caitlyn Jenner in 1981 and then to Victoria-born musician David Foster in 1991.

A number of Thompson’s songs have been featured at international events, particularly the Dion-performed ‘Power of a Dream,’ which served as the official Olympic games theme song in 1996 and 2002.

The 2023 Penticton Elvis Festival runs from June 22 to 25 with a Hawaiian-themed twist.

“Aloha from Hawaii,” as it’s officially called, will celebrate the anniversary of Presley’s last public performance. The King of Rock ’n’ Roll appeared on stage one final time at the Market Square Arena in Indianapolis, Indiana on June 26, 1977, before his death just two months later.

Although details about the Hawaiian-themed twist have yet to be revealed, the festival’s headliners are confirmed to be award-winning tribute performers Jay Dupuis, Sylvain Leduc and Corny Rempel. All three will appear at the Penticton Trade and Convention during the early-summer weekend.

Tickets for the 2023 Elvis Festival in Penticton are now available at the South Okanagan Events Centre box office or at valleyfirstix.com.

