Horse sleigh rides on board at SilverStar

Okanagan Sleigh & Wagon running fourth year of magical adventures

The magic of winter might have some barriers this year, but Okanagan Sleigh and Wagon is ready to roll for the season.

The horse drawn sleigh rides are opening to the public Dec. 4 at SilverStar Mountain Resort with dusk and evening departures to the Wild Horseman’s Cabin.

At just 24 years old, Cathy Huber started the business four years ago, with a newborn baby.

It was a challenge for sure, but the rides have become a a popular event at the ski hill, and beyond.

“We do weddings and events all over the Okanagan, our horses and carriages are mobile,” Huber, now 28, said.

Huber worked at SilverStar for a number of years with draft horses before starting the company.

Even younger, but the most knowledgeable, is teamster manager Catlyn Marshall, just 23-years-old. Marshall grew up in Armstrong, developing a love of horses as a youngster and has plenty of experience working driving teams and competing in horse shows under her belt. Jenny Gleadhall is another experienced teamster leading the three sets of horses on crew.

The team was even filmed in the Hallmark movie, the Angel Tree, in Summerland this summer. You can also see the team at O’Keefe Ranch during the summer.

READ MORE: Crews to film Hallmark holiday movie in Summerland

While COVID-19 has put a cramp in operations, the sleigh rides are still able to operate with masks, plexiglass into between sleigh rows and other safety precautions.

Both hot cocoa and dinner tours operate from Dec. 4 until April. For more information visit https://okanagansleighandwagon.ca.

READ MORE: Sleigh rides add jingle to holidays

