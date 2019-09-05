Hot jazz from Brubeck Trio hits Vernon club

The Dan Brubeck Trio will start off the fall concert season for the Vernon Jazz Club on Saturday, Sept. 7.

Dan Brubeck is a renowned jazz drummer and a member of one of America’s most notable musical families.

He is the son of legendary American jazz icon Dave Brubeck and the rhythmic force behind the highly successful Brubeck Brothers Quartet, whose CDs have consistently been at the top of the jazz radio charts.

Brubeck was producer and drummer for the 1993 Grammy nominated Trio Brubeck album and performed in the 1996 annual Grammy Award ceremony as well as the 2009 Kennedy Center Honors.

He has toured the international music circuit since his early teens as the leader of his own groups, and as a featured soloist with many of the world’s top symphonies, and pop and jazz artists.

Brubeck’s original drumming style, his distinctive solos and his mastery of polyrhythms have earned him the respect of critics worldwide.

Born in Oakland on May 4, 1955, Brubeck was a highly energetic child who found his calling on the trap set.

Mentored by two consummate polyrhythmic masters, Joe Morello and Alan Dawson (at the Berklee College of Music), he was working professionally while still in his teens.

Over the years, Brubeck was featured on nearly a dozen albums with his father and toured widely with the Dave Brubeck Quartet, including many appearances with the world’s leading orchestras.

He’s toured internationally and recorded three widely played albums with his electric jazz group, The Dolphins, and co-led the Brubeck LaVerne Trio with his brother Chris and pianist Andy LaVerne.

A stylistically versatile musician, he’s toured with acts ranging from The Band and David Benoit to Gerry Mulligan and Paul Desmond. He’s recorded with jazz guitar legend Larry Coryell, singer-songwriter Livingston Taylor, jazz-pop singer Michael Franks, and pioneering blues guitarist Roy Buchanan.

