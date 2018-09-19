Human rights, environment abuses documentary screens in Vernon

Flin Flon Flim Flam, a documentary exposing human rights and environmental abuses, is coming to Vernon.

Arizona-based investigative journalist and filmmaker John Dougherty will be showing his film Flin Flon Flim Flam in Vernon on Sept. 25. In the film, Dougherty exposes Canadian mining company, Hudbay Minerals Inc., and its controversial operations in Canada, the United States, Guatemala and Peru.

“Hudbay has a long history of tightly controlling information released to the media and the public,” Dougherty says.

“This film produced in the U.S. provides a rare glimpse into the operations of one of Canada’s oldest mining companies without the threat of a defamation lawsuit that has been used by Canadian mining companies to stop publication of information in Canada.”

His film alleges the company knowingly poisoned people in Flin Flon with heavy metals, used strong-arm tactics with a First Nation, stands accused of “heinous crimes” in Guatemala, and deployed Peruvian police to use tear gas and beat women in Peru.

The film will be shown at 7 p.m. on Sept. 25 at the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives, 3009 32nd Avenue. The event is hosted by Trinity United Church Outreach Committee, KAIROS and Amnesty International-Vernon. Admission is by donation. Everyone is welcome.

Please register in advance at https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/flin-flon-flim-flam-documentary-tickets-50152192558.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.