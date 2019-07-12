In photos: Fin de Fiesta transports audience through music and dance

Fin de Fiesta Flamenco’s Lia Grainger taps her toes and heels in a rapid rhythm during the opening number of the troupe’s Shuswap Theatre performance Thursday evening, July 11. The show was the launch of Fin de Fiesta’s Canadian tour. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)
Fin de Fiesta Flamenco’s Deborah “La Caramelita” flows to the music during the troupe’s July 11 performance at Shuswap Theatre. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)
Fin de Fiesta Flamenco finishes their July 11 show at Shuswap Theatre with a bit of improvisational music and dance. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)
Fin de Fiesta Flamenco’s Lia Grainger moves to the music during the opening number of the troupe’s Shuswap Theatre performance Thursday evening, July 11. The show was the launch of Fin de Fiesta’s Canadian tour. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

A Shuswap audience was transported to the theatres of Seville Spain on Thursday evening, July 11, as they experienced the music and dance of Fin de Fiesta Flamenco.

The troupe, founded by dancer Lia Grainger and guitarist Dennis Duffin, performed their latest offering, Sempiterno, at Shuswap Theatre. It was the first show of their Canadian tour.

Read more: Fin de Fiesta Flamenco launches Canadian tour with Salmon Arm show

Read more: Exploring the wild and unrestrained side of flamenco

Fin de Fiesta Flamenco’s next stop in the region is a set of July 14 shows at Kelowna’s Black Box theatre. The 8 p.m. performance has sold out but a second 5 p.m. show has been added. Advance tickets, $25, can be purchased at kelownatickets.com, or for $30 at the door.

(Photos by Lachlan Labere)

