In Photos: Roots and Blues 2018 day one

The Salmon Arm summer favourite returned despite a thick blanket of smoke to bring crowds a wide variety of excellent music.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

 

Glowing jellyfish add to the light show as Mbira Renaissance Band perform at the Barn Stage. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Michael Franti Serenades a fan he pulled onto a small stage in the midst of the Main Stage crowd on Friday, Aug. 17. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Michael Franti performs from a small platform in the midst of the crowd to close out Friday night’s main stage acts. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Bill Kirchen and Ben Parkin slide into a guitar solo during the Aces High workshop at the barn stage Aug. 17 during the 2018 Roots & Blues festival. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Rick Vito puts a bit of flair into his turn playign a guitar solo during the Aces High workshop at the barn stage Aug. 17. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Michael Franti and Spearhead guitarist Jay Bowman brought up a young fan named Jonas to the stage during their set in the Hittin’ the Deck Runnin’ workshop at the barn stage Aug. 17, having him join in on some vocals and help out with a guitar solo. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Kym Gouchie and Northern Sky play on the main stage at the 2018 Roots & Blues festival Aug. 17. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer

The Lil Smokies hit the main stage Aug. 17 at the 2018 Roots & Blues festival, laying down an epicset of bluegrass tunes filled with lengthy instrumental breaks that saw the crowd in awe of their musicianship. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

The crowd gets caught up in the music during a workshop at the barn stage during the 2018 Roots & Blues festival. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Sarah Jane Scouten and her band the Black Diamond Studs took to the barn stage Aug. 17 for a rowdy, high-energy set of country tunes that had the crowd on their feet for the whole show. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Rev. Sekou performs at the barn stage as part of the Hittin’ the Deck Runnin’ workshop Aug. 17 during the 2018 Roots & Blues festival. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Previous story
These are the highest-paid actresses of 2018

Just Posted

Wildfire west of Summerland completely guarded

BC Wildfire Crews are on scene of two wildfires that started Aug. 17

Vehicle accident closes highway near Enderby

Highway 97A is expected to reopen at 10 a.m.

Okanagan air quality levels worse than Jodhpur, India

Kelowna - Avoid strenuous exercise outside today

Caetani writer in residence: the journey to Vernon

Writer Sophie Radermecker spent over two months in Vernon finishing her novel.

Vipers’ sale rumours heat up

Ferner goes into camp without a contract

‘We will not forget:’ Thousands attend funeral fallen Fredericton officers

Hundreds of officials marched in the parade, which included massed band, several police motorcycles

In Photos: Roots and Blues 2018 day one

Michael Franti and the Lil Smokies lit up the main stage to close out a day filled with great music

Smoky skies like a disappearing act for sights, monuments around B.C.

Haze expected to last the next several days, Environment Canada said

UPDATED: Super League organizers cancel Saturday afternoon races in Penticton

Inaugural North American triathlon hoping for clearer skies Sunday

Wildfire west of Summerland completely guarded

BC Wildfire Crews are on scene of two wildfires that started Aug. 17

Canadians react to death of former UN secretary-general Kofi Annan at age 80

Nobel Peace Prize-winning former UN leader died early Saturday following a short illness

Apple Triathalon cancelled in Kelowna due to smoke

The event has been cancelled for Saturday

44 drownings so far this year in B.C.

Lifesaving Society urging caution to prevent deaths while on lakes, oceans and in pools

VIDEO: Ground crews keep a close eye on largest B.C. wildfire

Originally estimated to be 79,192 hectares, officials said more accurate mapping shows smaller size

Most Read

  • In Photos: Roots and Blues 2018 day one

    Michael Franti and the Lil Smokies lit up the main stage to close out a day filled with great music

  • These are the highest-paid actresses of 2018

    In its list released this week Forbes said all 10 earned a total of $186 million before tax