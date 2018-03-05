Calgary indie folk singer/songwriter Christian Hudson is gearing up for his inaugural show in Lake Country, where he will rock the Creekside Theatre stage March 10. (Tafari Anthony photo)

Intricate acoustics strum through Lake Country

Christian Hudson and Kim Churchill are set to rock Creekside Theatre March 10

In a world of electronic beats and over-produced soundtracks, there’s something to say about the minimalist power of the acoustic guitar.

That’s the belief of Calgary singer/songwriter Christian Hudson, who brings his indie acoustic folk jams to Lake Country’s Creekside Theatre March 10.

“I love that the production aspect is so minimal,” Hudson said of his love for the acoustic folk genre. “The guitar holds so much weight as it did 100 years ago. It’s great that it can still thrive.”

While it’s a love Hudson learned early on, he first picked up the strings about eight years ago.

“I really wanted a guitar when I was a kid,” Hudson said. “I just saw my friends play and wanted to give it a go.”

Now, less than a decade later, Hudson is touring with acclaimed and soft-spoken Aussie surfer and singer/songwriter Kim Churchill.

“Come out to see Kim Churchill,” Hudson said. “I would have paid to open for him.”

And, following Hudson’s Lake Country jams, there is the possibility of a special Vernon performance.

“There is a possibility that Christian will be hanging around The Green Pub Monday,” said Hudson’s manager Peter Kaz, who is also the events coordinator at the pub.

Drawing inspiration from folk troubadours such as Bon Iver, Ben Howard and John Gomm, Hudson’s music ebbs and flows, demonstrating the versatility of the instrument and genre.

“It fluctuates heavily between intimate moments and high points,” Hudson said.

Hudson and Churchill are set to rock Lake Country’s Creekside Theatre March 10 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available for $29 from www.kelownaickets.com.

@VernonNews
entertainment@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Mountain Film Festival rolls through SilverStar
Next story
Acclaimed British rockers roll through Okanagan

Just Posted

Okanagan senior wants to bring home sharing to Vernon

“It’s like having a roommate, but better,”

Snowmobiler dies near Lumby

Incident in backcountry claims the life of 30-year-old

North Okanagan-Shuswap school board reduced to five trustees

Education minister accepts official trustee’s recommendation, cuts board for the October election

Repeat champs at OC spaghetti bridge competition

Grade 9 students from Lumby stand as champs at 35th annual contest at Okanagan College in Kelowna

Acclaimed British rockers roll through Okanagan

Wishbone Ash is slated to rock the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Sept. 26

Great Big Sea fame tells his tale

Séan McCann rocked Vernon’s Powerhouse Theatre March 4, plays Kelowna March 5

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Intricate acoustics strum through Lake Country

Christian Hudson and Kim Churchill are set to rock Creekside Theatre March 10

Safe driver discounts under scrutiny for ICBC

At-fault accident could cost you for 10 years, instead of three

Skier rescued from an avalanche near Apex Mountain

Skier airlifted out of the backcountry after being buried in avalanche

Pressure on Newfoundland to offer more abortion coverage

It is the only province in Canada that does not offer some coverage of Mifegymiso

Moose tour Lavington countryside

A pair of moose decided to take a walk through Lavington Sunday afternoon

Treat opioid addiction as a chronic disease, says B.C. addictions expert

Lack of longterm care contributing to the 1,400 overdose-related deaths in B.C. last year

Eclectic blues, folk to rock Vernon’s Record City

SMG Endeavors presents Dustin Harder and Prairie Soul alongside local act Kerry Parks March 10

Most Read